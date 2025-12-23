মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Amitabh Bachchan Learns GenZ Terms Like ‘Benching’ And ‘Situationships’ On KBC Episode | Bollywood News Best Women-Centric OTT Shows Of 2025 ‘Disrespectful towards sport’: Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed lashes out at Indian U19 boys, calls their actions ‘unethical’ | Cricket News 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi booed by Pakistan fans after India’s U19 Asia Cup final defeat – Watch | Cricket News Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Husband Raj Nidimoru Picks Her Up At Airport After She Was Mobbed | Watch | Bollywood News Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 16 Cr On Third Monday | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Amitabh Bachchan Learns GenZ Terms Like ‘Benching’ And ‘Situationships’ On KBC Episode | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Amitabh Bachchan Learns GenZ Terms Like ‘Benching’ And ‘Situationships’ On KBC Episode | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan learns Gen Z relationship slang from MD Lucky Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

font
Amitabh Bachchan shared this moment during an episode of the reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. (News18)

Amitabh Bachchan shared this moment during an episode of the reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. (News18)

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will see Amitabh Bachchan turning into a student as contestant MD Lucky Khan teaches him a few new-age relationship terminologies.

The fun banter begins when Amitabh Bachchan, visibly amused, asks Khan about the number of girlfriends he has had to date. Amitabh asks, “Sir, how many girlfriends do you have?”

To this, Khan is seen replying candidly, “Sir, I am a bit of an extrovert. I open up easily with people, so I mostly end up in the friend zone.” Catching on instantly, Big B quips, “Yeh Gen Z ki bhasha hai,” acknowledging that there’s clearly a whole new dictionary he’s being introduced to.

Further, Khan goes on to decode more Gen Z terms for the legendary host, casually dropping phrases like “benching” and “situationship”, leaving Big B intrigued and entertained by this modern vocabulary lesson.

Adding another layer of humour, a voice from Khan’s relative, who is seen accompanying him to the show, chimes in, saying, “I am coaching him to become a doctor, but he has done his PhD in some other subject,” further triggering laughter across the studio and perfectly rounding off the playful segment.

Recently, actress Ananya Panday, who had appeared on KBC for the promotions of her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, had given Amitabh a crash course in Gen Z slang.

The 83-year-old megastar was seen trying his best to learn the new Gen Z vocabulary. Ananya was accompanied to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati by her movie co-star Kartik Aaryan. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to release on the 25th of December.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 23, 2025, 07:45 IST

News movies bollywood Amitabh Bachchan Learns GenZ Terms Like ‘Benching’ And ‘Situationships’ On KBC Episode
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Best Women-Centric OTT Shows Of 2025

Best Women-Centric OTT Shows Of 2025

Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News

Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 4; Couple Shares First Photo | Hollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Husband Raj Nidimoru Picks Her Up At Airport After She Was Mobbed | Watch | Bollywood News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Husband Raj Nidimoru Picks Her Up At Airport After She Was Mobbed | Watch | Bollywood News

Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News

Saloni Batra Confirms Animal 2 Return, Opens Up About Struggles As Industry Outsider | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News

Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News

Rowdy Janardhana First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Turns Savage In Blood-Soaked Avatar | Telugu Cinema News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST