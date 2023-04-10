Amitabh Bachchan Looks Hale And Hearty As He Takes A Stroll at Jalsa Amid Recovery; See Photo

Amitabh Bachchan is on his road to recovery post his rib cage injury which occured earlier last month. The veteran actor is quite active on social media updating fans about his health and all things in between. Now the actor has shared a photo of himself taking a stroll outside his home. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “…sometimes it is the simplest walks of life that give you distance…”

Big B injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. The project also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama earlier shared that Amitabh Bachchan’s ribs are back to normal condition but he is not allowed to go back on the sets for some time. The source informed, “Even when the ribs are repaired, he won’t be allowed to shoot for a while. He is getting extremely restless. It’s been three weeks since he has been advised complete bedrest. He’s done with his quota of binge-watching and reading. He wants to get back to shooting ASAP, which doctors have advised him against.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared in his blog, “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other pain and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode ..”

He added, “So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Project K Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood movie The Intern with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has ‘Section 84’ with Nimrat Kaur.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News