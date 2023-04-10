সোমবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Hale And Hearty As He Takes A Stroll at Jalsa Amid Recovery; See Photo

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
amitabh bachchan


Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:31 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has taken a break from shooting Project K post his injury.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Amitabh Bachchan has taken a break from shooting Project K post his injury.

Amitabh Bachchan had injured his ribs earlier last month while shooting for Project K. He is currently under medication.

Amitabh Bachchan is on his road to recovery post his rib cage injury which occured earlier last month. The veteran actor is quite active on social media updating fans about his health and all things in between. Now the actor has shared a photo of himself taking a stroll outside his home. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “…sometimes it is the simplest walks of life that give you distance…”

Big B injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. The project also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama earlier shared that Amitabh Bachchan’s ribs are back to normal condition but he is not allowed to go back on the sets for some time. The source informed, “Even when the ribs are repaired, he won’t be allowed to shoot for a while. He is getting extremely restless. It’s been three weeks since he has been advised complete bedrest. He’s done with his quota of binge-watching and reading. He wants to get back to shooting ASAP, which doctors have advised him against.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared in his blog, “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other pain and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode ..”

He added, “So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Project K Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood movie The Intern with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has ‘Section 84’ with Nimrat Kaur.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Arrest 9 April 2023
চাচাতো বোনের নামে ফেসবুকে ভুয়া আইডি খুলে যুবক গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
wm bairut lebalon ok
‘প্রতিরোধের প্রস্তুতি’, বৈরুতে হিজবুল্লাহ-হামাস নেতার বৈঠক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1681103523 photo
Jon Rahm follows Ballesteros with Masters glory | Golf News
খেলাধুলা
roti 5
গ্যাসে সরাসরি রুটি সেঁকলে হতে পারে মারণ রোগ, বৈজ্ঞানিক কারণ জানলে চমকে যাবেন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627283897 news18 logo

Women Across Latin America March In Favor Of Abortion Rights

 mrunal thakur

Mrunal Thakur’s is setting screens on fire in this sizzling black gown

 1627617387 untitled 3

5 Ways to Celebrate Friendship with Your Best Friend

 high court 1

শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানে বুলিং রোধে হাইকোর্টের রুল – Corporate Sangbad

 wm shahamanat

যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটির কবলে ফ্লাইট, তিনদিন পর রওনা ১৫৬ যাত্রী

 katrina harleen vicky

Vicky Kaushal’s Ex Harleen Sethi Dances on Actor’s Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s Song Tip Tip

 sophie choudry

Sophie Choudry Enjoys Mumbai Rains by Dancing to ‘Ek Pardesi’; Gets A Surprise Hug; Watch

 sd

নরসিংদীতে সাবেক ইউপি মেম্বারকে কুপিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গ্রেপ্তার ৩ – Corporate Sangbad

 1638887387 photo

India D maintain unbeaten record, storm into Women’s Challenger final | Cricket News

 wm kashmir e1640850267269

কাশ্মিরে এনকাউন্টার, ২ পাকিস্তানিসহ নিহত ৬