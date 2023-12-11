Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Being ‘Frustrated’; Bobby Deol Opens Up On Marital Rape Scene in Animal

Amitabh Bachchan not only treats fans to details about his whereabouts, his thoughts and work through his blog posts but also shares photos on a regular basis. The actor often shares photos from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a game show that he has been hosting for several years now. In a recent blog post, the actor said that the show has taken up all his time lately but that wasn’t the reason he was frustrated. Big B said he was frustrated due to the time it was taking to upload the photos on his blog.

Bobby Deol opened up filming the controversial marital rape scene in Animal. The actor played the role of a mute Abrar in the film and has a scene, right after his wedding with his third wife, where he forces himself on his new bride. The scene has drawn criticism on social media. In a new interview, Bobby said that he had no inhibitions while filming the scene. He added that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made him feel safe.

Raveena Tandon has apologised after she ‘accidentally’ liked a post that criticised Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s acting in The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar film released on Netflix last week and has been receiving mixed reactions since. The film, which marked Agastya, Khushi and Suhana Khan’s debut, is being discussed widely on social media. While many have liked the look and feel of the movie, a few have criticised the performances. One of the social media pages trolled Agastya and Khushi, and Raveena was seen liking the post.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, released this Friday, garnering varied reactions from both critics and audiences. Known for his divisive filmmaking, director Ram Gopal Varma had earlier given a stellar review of the film. Now RGV has elaborated more about his thoughts on the film through a social media post.

Kiara Advani has emerged as the top personality in India, leading the most-searched people list, as released by Google India. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, also made waves as the sixth most searched personality in India. The couple, married in February, continued to bask in the love of their fans. Sidharth and Kiara first crossed paths in December 2017 at a party they both unexpectedly attended – an evening Kiara confessed on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, that left a lasting impression. What started as a “casual” encounter evolved into a friendship, eventually leading to them officially dating around mid-2018, coinciding with their 2021 war drama Shershaah.

