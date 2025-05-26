Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy: ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 12:04 IST

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has expressed pride over India’s latest economic milestone, as the country becomes the fourth-largest economy in the world. Taking to social media early Monday, the actor also praised the Agniveers — India’s new-generation soldiers — in an emotional tribute.

On his official X handle (formerly Twitter), Amitabh posted a collage featuring Agniveer troops and wrote, “Agniveer Zindabad. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!! Jai Hind.” In another post, he tweeted, “T 5390(ii) -Jai Hind! India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India ..and 2.5 – 3 yrs will become 3rd largest. United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India: approx $ 4 trillion.”

T 5390(ii) -जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 !India 4th largest economy in the World .. USA, China, Germany, India ..and 2.5 – 3 yrs will become 3rd largest ..United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion.China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion.Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion.India :…— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 25, 2025

The megastar later elaborated on his thoughts in a blog post. Reflecting on the nation’s journey since independence, he wrote, “.. and as I said on the X .. we become the 4th largest economy in the World, beating Japan .. (man dancing emoji).. and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World !! What an incredible achievement for a country that became Independent just 75 yrs + ago ..How many other nations that got Independent 75 yrs back, have attained this kind of achievement.”

In the same blog entry, the actor paid heartfelt tribute to the Agniveers, young soldiers serving under the Indian government’s Agnipath scheme. Sharing his admiration for their bravery and service, he wrote, “.. and what of the AgniVeers .. the young fighters that fought to protect us during this recent attack on our land ..The Agniveers are young, dynamic fighters serving under India’s Agnipath scheme. Trained with discipline and patriotism, they embody courage and commitment.”

He further added, “These soldiers serve for four years, gaining vital military experience. Agniveers represent a bold step in modernising India’s defence forces with youth, energy, and nationalistic spirit at their core. I salute them in facing the enemy with courage and valour.”

On the acting front, Amitabh was last seen in the 2024 film “Vettaiyan,” an action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. He is currently preparing for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has hosted KBC since its launch in 2000, except for Season 3, which featured Shah Rukh Khan.

First Published: