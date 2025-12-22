Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mother Teji Bachchan On 18th Death Anniversary: ‘Maa Ki Yaad Mein…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 09:44 IST

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note and remembered his mother Teji Bachchan on her 18th death anniversary.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his late mother Teji Bachchan on her 18th death anniversary.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he uploaded a picture of his mother along with a heartfelt note, dedicating the day to his mother’s memory.

He wrote: “Maa ki yad main din samarpit aaj ka din. Dec 21. Kuch kehne ke liye shabd nahi hote bas… Prarthanayein. (Dedicated to Maa’s memory — today. Dec 21. There are no words left to say, bas… only prayers.)”

Teji Bachchan married Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Allahabad in 1941, and upon her wedding, Teji became a home maker. She remained a lover of the stage, and she would also sing at social gatherings if pressed. They had two sons Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

She was in the Lilavati Hospital for almost the whole of 2007 and she was shifted to the ICU in November 2007 after her condition became worse. She died at the age of 93 on 21 December 2007 after a prolonged illness.

Talking about Amitabh, he recently had penned a note for the postponement of his grandson Agastya Nanda’s film Ikkis.”

“Ikkis” was first scheduled to release October 2, which was later shifted. It was then scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25 alongside Kartik Aaryan’s romantic comedy drama “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.” However, it is now set for a solo release on January 1.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “IKKIS pehle PACCHIS (25) ko thi, ab hogi CHHABBIS (26), pehli (1) ko; kuch jyotish vidya wale kahe, bhai, shagun hai accha, chale chalo, bas chale chalo!!”

(It was on the 25th before, now it will be on the 26, on the 1st; some astrologers say, brother, it’s a good omen, let’s go, just let’s go!!)”

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centres on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia.

Agastya made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar “The Archies”. The film is a live-action adaptation of “The Archies,” a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, The Archie Show. It stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “Dot” Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

First Published: December 22, 2025, 09:44 IST

