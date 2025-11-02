Amitabh Bachchan Starrers, Flop On Screens, Hit On Soundtracks — Can You Guess The Films?

Silsila (1981): Directed by Yash Chopra, the film was one of the most talked about films of its time. However, despite the hype, it turned out to be a commercial disappointment. (Imagre: IMDb)

The track ‘Rang Barse’ from the film has become a Holi anthem for every Indian. The song beautifully blends folk rhythms and poetic lyrics. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Dekha Ek Khwab, the melody’s soft rhythm, heartfelt lyrics, and chemistry between the actors make it one of the most romantic songs ever filmed in Indian cinema. (Image: YouTube/ Screengrab)

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, unfolds as a tender moment between the actors expressing emotional turmoil and unspoken feelings between two souls caught between duty and desire. (Image: YouTube/ Screengrab)

Shaan (1980): Despite its lavish sets and action, it was declared a box office flop. However, its soundtrack composed by legendary R.D Burman became a massive hit. (Image: YouTube/ Screengrab)

Jaanu Meri Jaan: A lively and entertaining musical number that perfectly captures the playful spirit of 80s Bollywood. (Image: YouTube)