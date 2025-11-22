Amitabh Bachchan Would Have Done THIS In Allahabad If The Bollywood Dream Had Failed

What if Bollywood’s biggest icons had lived completely different lives? Imagine your favourite stars working as a taxi driver, dancer, journalist and maybe, a tennis player.

A rare 1991 Filmfare Awards video resurfaced online where the stars were asked one simple question: “If you weren’t an actor or actress, what would you be?”

The alternate careers they chose were not just wild but also hilarious to the core. Their unfiltered, old-school answers were unexpectedly honest.

The most surprising response came from Amitabh Bachchan. His choice wasn’t glamorous or larger-than-life, but revealed a completely different side of him.

When asked what he would be doing if not acting, Bachchan gave a completely unexpected and hilarious answer that instantly stole the show.

Smiling, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Allahabad me doodh bech raha hota (I would have been selling milk in Allahabad).”

Fans loved his humility and humour, calling it the most iconic moment of the entire video. The comment section was flooded with admiration for the superstar.

Besides Big B, the video featured Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Saroj Khan, Archana Puran Singh and others.

Aamir Khan, in the video, said that he would have been a teacher if not an actor. This reminded fans of his film Taare Zameen Par.

Veterans like Amrish Puri also joined in, revealing he would have been in government services if acting hadn’t come his way.

Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the most influential names in Indian cinema, winning fans’ hearts with not just acting but also versatility as a television show host and singer as well.