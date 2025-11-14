Amitabh Bachchan Writes ‘No Ethics’ As Dharmendra’s Leaked Video Sparks Outrage: ‘Disgusting’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 11:47 IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s “No ethics” post goes viral online as conversations around Dharmendra’s leaked hospital video and privacy concerns continue to intensify.

Amitabh Bachchan visited his close friend Dharmendra at his Mumbai home.

A leaked video of veteran actor Dharmendra and his family has triggered intense backlash across the film fraternity and social media. The clip, recorded inside a hospital ICU, showed the ailing superstar with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in a private moment. The circulation of the footage has raised serious questions about privacy violations and ethical boundaries within medical institutions.

Amid the outrage, Amitabh Bachchan appeared to weigh in on the controversy. In a new post on X, the actor wrote, “No ethics… koi bhi achaar-neeti nahi.” Though he did not mention the incident directly, many believe his comment refers to the deeply intrusive video that has now gone viral.

In his blog, Amitabh wrote, “No ethics… no sense of responsibility… just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment… Disturbing and disgusting.”

Deol Family Urges Privacy Amid Dharmendra’s Recovery

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week and spent several days under medical supervision. He was discharged on November 12 after doctors confirmed that his family preferred he continue recovering at home.

In an official statement, the family said, “Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home.” Emphasising the need for sensitivity, they added, “We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

During Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, false rumours about his health and death surfaced online, prompting wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol to publicly clarify on November 11 that he was alive and recovering well.

Confusion Over Alleged Staff Detention

Shortly after the video began circulating, several reports claimed that the hospital employee who recorded the footage had been identified and detained. However, CNN-News18 has exclusively learnt that no such detention has taken place.

Sources confirmed that neither has the staff member been arrested nor has any action been taken against him so far. However, an internal inquiry is underway to determine how the video was filmed and leaked from a restricted ICU environment.

