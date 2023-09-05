Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Instagram Entry Is A Throwback Gem With Son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan consistently displays his unwavering support for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on social media. Recently, the iconic actor shared a heartwarming throwback picture of himself with Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a touching note about his son’s passion for the camera. This post has not only warmed the hearts of fans but also provided a glimpse into the strong bond between father and son.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an endearing black-and-white photograph from the past. The photograph from Abhishek’s childhood captured a cherished moment between him and his father. In the picture, Amitabh held a recording camera, poised to capture the precious memories of the day. Accompanying the photo, Big B wrote, “Abhishek, you started early in front of the camera, and may you continue forever. My prayers.”

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, with many flooding the comments section with love and celebrating the remarkable father-son relationship. One user wrote, “So sweet,” while another commented, “Lovely father and son pic.” A fan comment read, “This is so sweet sir.” The throwback picture also grabbed Abhishek Bachchan’s attention. He reacted to the post with a heart emoticon.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his son Abhishek as they stepped outside their residence, Jalsa to greet their devoted fans. With warm smiles, both father and son waved to the fans gathered outside. The megastar couldn’t help but share this touching moment on his social media alongside a caption that read, “Pita Putar Dono,” signifying the cherished bond between a father and his son.

Previously, while speaking to News18 Showsha, Abhishek Bachchan candidly discussed his father’s heartfelt appreciation post for his performance in the film Ghoomer. He said, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has written about it. It is something very personal and cherished by me but I am eternally thankful for his love, support, and encouragement. Any actor would be over the moon as am I. I am very very happy and I hope I have the ability to carry on and work even harder.”

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan has been making waves with his recent performances. Following the critical acclaim he received for his role in the 2021 film Bob Biswas, the actor graced the screen in Dasvi in 2022. He also made a cameo appearance in Bholaa and was last seen essaying the character of Padam Singh Sodhi in the sports drama film Ghoomer. He will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta’s thriller film Shootout at Byculla alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has multiple projects in his kitty, including his role in Nag Ashwin’s action-packed drama Kalki 2898-AD and the eagerly awaited fantasy drama Taalismaan directed by Ram Madhvani.