Amitabh Bachchan’s Pic With Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol Goes Viral, SRK Gives An Honest Review of Fighter Trailer

জানুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৪
fotojet 2024 01 23t222024.492 2024 01 5086c834ff43e4fb17bec9fb676cd0a4


Last Updated: January 23, 2024, 22:21 IST

Big B's Pic With Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol Goes Viral, SRK Gives An Honest Review of Fighter Trailer

Big B’s Pic With Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol Goes Viral, SRK Gives An Honest Review of Fighter Trailer

From Amitabh Bachchan sharing a selfie from Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to Shah Rukh Khan reviewing Fighter trailer, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo with the Ram Lalla idol situated at the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actor took to his blog and account on X, previously known as Twitter, to share photos from his visit to the temple. In the photo, Amitabh was seen standing inside the temple, offering his prayers to the idol. Big B was seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him.

For More: Amitabh Bachchan Pic With Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol Goes Viral, He Says ‘Faith Doesn’t Possess…’

Last year, Siddharth Anand’s action entertainer Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the title role emerged as a box office disruptor as it grossed Rs 1050.30 crore at the worldwide box office. A year later, the filmmaker is back with his next offering Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It is all set to release on the big screen on January 25. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Siddharth reveals Shah Rukh’s reaction to Fighter.

For More: Exclusive | Siddharth Anand Shares SRK’s HONEST Review of Fighter Trailer: ‘He Was Very…’

Arun Govil, who is known for playing the iconic role of Lord Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan, has expressed disappointment after attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Despite being a guest at the historic event, Arun Govil revealed that he did not have the opportunity to have a darshan at the newly constructed temple. As reported by Bharat 24, Arun was asked about his reaction to the Ram Mandir and the actor said, “Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue.

For More: Arun Govil DISAPPOINTED After Attending Ram Mandir Inauguration: ‘I Did Not Get To…’

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt’s new photos from Ram Mandir inauguration have gone viral. The couples had joined Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. While photos of Amitabh Bachchan greeting the UP CM with folded hands have already gone viral, a new photo from the meet show Alia, Ranbir, Katrina and Vicky posing with Yogi Adityanath has caught the internet’s attention. In the photo, Ranbir was seen wrapping his arms around Vicky and Alia while Katrina stood next to them.

For More: Ranbir Kapoor Wraps His Arm Around Vicky While Posing With Katrina Kaif, Her Expression Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan met CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir inauguration. On Monday, a few Bollywood celebrities were in Ayodhya to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. These include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Kangana Ranaut, among many others. Following the ceremony, photos revealed that Big B and Abhishek met Yogi Adityanath. Amitabh was seen greeting the political leader with folded hands and speaking with him before Abhishek joined them.

For More: Amitabh Bachchan Greets UP CM Yogi Adityanath With Folded Hands at Ram Mandir; Pics Go Viral

Source link

