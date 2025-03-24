Amy Jackson And Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Welcome A Baby Boy, Name Him Oscar; Pics Go Viral

Last Updated: March 25, 2025, 00:09 IST

This is Jackson’s second child. She is already a mother to a 5-year-old son, Andreas, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, hotelier George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcome a baby boy.

Chuck Bass is officially a dad! Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, best known for his iconic role in the hit teen drama, has welcomed his first child with wife Amy Jackson. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, Oscar Alexander Westwick, through a heartwarming Instagram post on Monday.

The black-and-white photos featured the couple holding their bundled-up newborn outdoors. “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick,” they captioned the post.

This is Jackson’s second child. She is already a mother to a 5-year-old son, Andreas, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, hotelier George Panayiotou.

Westwick, 37, and Jackson, 33, announced their pregnancy in October 2024 through a stunning maternity shoot. The couple captioned the post, “Mum and Dad,” as Jackson debuted her growing baby bump in a beautiful white gown. The actress was later spotted flaunting her bump while out with Westwick in London.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in August 2024. The wedding was an extravagant affair attended by close family and friends. One month later, Westwick celebrated their wedding anniversary by sharing a romantic black-and-white photo from their nuptials. “@iamamyjackson you made me the happiest guy on the planet. I love you,” he wrote.

Jackson and Westwick’s love story began at the Silverstone Circuit racetrack in late 2021. Westwick proposed to the Singh Is Bliing actress in January 2024 during a romantic vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland. Announcing their engagement, the couple shared stunning pictures from the proposal and wrote, “Hell YES.” Westwick later gushed on Instagram that he had “hit the jackpot.”

Westwick had previously praised Jackson for being “a great mother” to Andreas. Jackson welcomed her first son in September 2019 but parted ways with Panayiotou two years later.

Before finding love with Jackson, Westwick was in a relationship with influencer Tamara Francesconi for two years.