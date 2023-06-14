বুধবার , ১৪ জুন ২০২৩ | ৩১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Amy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk And Dev Kharoud Impresses Fans With Maurh

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৪, ২০২৩ ৬:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
marh vikramjeet virk


Maurh starring Amy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk and others saw a theatrical release on June 9

Maurh starring Amy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk and others saw a theatrical release on June 9

Maurh features Amy Virk, Vikramjeet Virk And Dev Kharoud and it was released on June 9.

The Indian film industry has seen many historical movies and an amazing add on to that list is ‘Maurh’ Produced By Rhythm Boyz & Naad Ssturios & Director By Jatinder Mauhar The movie with an outstanding storyline, a colossal budget and an incredible star cast, released on 9th June. The fans are happy with their theatrical experience because of ‘Maurh’ magnificent graphics. The starcast has done justice to their roles with their amazing performances. The music by Bunty Bains is winning hearts. The storyline keeps audiences glued to the screens in anticipation.

‘Maurh’ talks about the life of two brothers who are born in the colonial era of India in the state of Punjab. They are oppressed and made to suffer in the hands of powerful figures in the state. Jeona Maurh (Amy Virk) is a god fearing man who believes in doing right whereas Kishna Maurh (Dev Kharoud) refuses to surrender to the injustice and raises his voice against it by joining the group and becoming a dacoit. Later on you see Jeona Maurh following the footsteps of his brother by being a dacoit himself and seeking justice by taking things under his control. Kishna Maurh’s character gives depth and impact to the character of Chaudhary Ahmed Dogger played by Vikramjeet Virk.

Amy Virk shines in his role as Jeona Maurh. The emotional and the rebellious scenes played by Virk makes you feel the pain and anger that the character is expressing. Dev Kharoud as Kishna Maurh wins people’s hearts. His eyes portray what his heart wants to convey. Vikramjeet Virk on the screen as Ahmed Dogger is a treat to watch. Vikramjeet Virk is able to show the power and the influence that his character has. When he appears on the screen, his brilliant acting and dialogue delivery makes you wish that the villain should win instead of the hero. Vikramjeet Virk as Dogger is the best casting so far. All the other actors such as Ameik Virk, Kuljinder Sidhu, Marc Randhawa, Paramveer Singh, Richa Bhatt & Naiqra Kaur have played their parts beautifully as the story moves further.

‘Maurh’ is able to take people back in the later 19th century and feel the struggles of the people living in that era. Jatinder Mauhar has brilliantly showcased the story of ‘Maurh’ with an amazing direction. It will give an excellent experience to the people and one should definitely give it a watch.

