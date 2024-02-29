বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Make FIRST Appearance Together in Jamnagar; Video Goes Viral

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৯, ২০২৪ ৩:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
anant ambani and radhika merchant 4 2024 02 adf1e599ba0807df66f19a2204aef6f1


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: February 28, 2024, 22:04 IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant serve food in Jogvad village near the Reliance township in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant serve food in Jogvad village near the Reliance township in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant stunned in red as they made their first joint appearance in Jamnagar ahead of their pre-wedding celebration.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Wednesday made their first appearance together in Jamnagar ahead of their pre-wedding celebration. The couple stunned in red as they served traditional Gujarati dinner to people residing in Jogwad village near the Reliance township as part of ‘Anna Seva’ (community food service). The Anna Seva will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar.

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika’s parents Viren and Shaila Merchant also served food to the people from nearby villages and sought their blessings. A video of Anant and Radhika taking part in the Anna Seva and interacting with paparazzi has surfaced on the internet. Radhika looked elegant in a salwar suit, while Anant stunned in an ethnic outfit.

The Ambani family has organised Anna Seva to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar from March 1-3 where the biggest names from the worlds of business, sports, and entertainment will be present.

After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his performance.

During the March 1-3 pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.

According to reports, among those expected at the event are Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild. ⁠Many more VIPs will be coming, especially tycoons from India and people from the world of entertainment.

Famous international artists, including pop star Rihanna and magician David Blaine, are set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Top Indian musicians who will perform include Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

