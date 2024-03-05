Anant Ambani Reacts To Radhika Merchant’s Dance On K3G Song; Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani couldn’t hide their happiness as Radhika Merchant made a beautiful entry on the third day of the couple’s pre-wedding bash. On Sunday, the Ambani family hosted a Maha Aarti. The aarti was followed by a surprise performance by Radhika. In a video shared by several portals on Instagram, Radhika was seen making her way towards Anant singing a few lines from Shava Shava, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post on X, previously known as Twitter, just hours after his visit to Jamnagar. Big B attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony on Sunday. Amitabh arrived just for the last day of the bash. Amitabh was joined by his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was also with them. In the wee hours of Monday, Amitabh shared a post on being late.

Nita Ambani delivered a moving performance on Vishwambhari Stuti at her son, Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding ceremony. The three-day bash concluded on Sunday night with a Maha Aarti along with a few performances. As part of the celebrations on Sunday, Nita Ambani joined fellow classical dancers and performed on the hymn. The song is a dedication to Maa Ambe. In a video shared by ANI, she was seen wearing a traditional orange saree and performed with dancers.

Aaradhya Bachchan has debuted a new hairstyle at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash on Sunday. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter has maintained a standard look for years now. Fans know her for sporting short bangs that covered her forehead. However, in videos from Jamnagar, Aaradhya sported a different hairstyle. It seems like the soon-to-be teenager has decided to grow out her bangs.

It is official, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt for a new film titled Love and War. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. Bhansali reunites with Bhatt after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The new film was announced on January 24. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Since fans are awaiting new updates regarding the same, a recent report has surfaced which states Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be building a new set on Sunil Maidan in Film City, which has previously served as locations for Gangubai Kathiawad and Heeramandi.

