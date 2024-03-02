Anant And Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; FIRST INSIDE Video of Shibani’s Performance Out

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have begun with a bang in Jamnagar. An inside video of actress-singer Shibani Dandekar performing at the pre-wedding bash has emerged on the internet.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Shibani can be seen crooning Asha Bhosle’s iconic track ‘Aaiye Meharbaan’. She looked absolutely gorgeous in an orange gown as she performed for the guests.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared his and Deepika Padukone’s looks for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations. He posted two stunning pictures of him with his actress-wife. In one of the photos, Ranveer looks lovingly at Deepika as they pose for the camera.

Ranveer looked dapper in a white suit, while Deepika stunned in a black dress which she paired with green neckpiece and earrings. As soon as Ranveer shared the photos on his social media account, fans rushed to the comment section to shower them with adorable compliments.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday arrived in Jamnagar on Friday afternoon for the pre-wedding bash.

During the three-day pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indianwear.