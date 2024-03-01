শুক্রবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Day 1: SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer, Deepika Reach Jamnagar; Rihanna Set to Perform

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১, ২০২৪ ১১:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
anant ambani and radhika merchants pre wedding 2024 03 263c04ab723ed64fa04a1f7797d480a4


Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash will be a star-studded affair. (Photos: Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash will be a star-studded affair. (Photos: Instagram and Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to host their grand pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to host their grand pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded affair which will not just be attended by several Indian celebrities but global icons as well. As the duo hold the first day of their grand pre-wedding bash, here’s everything you need to know for now:

SRK, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Celebs Reach Jamnagar

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra have already arrived in the city for the pre-wedding bash. On Thursday night, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also snapped by the paparazzi as they reached Jamnagar for the most awaited pre-wedding bash. Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was also seen arriving for the mega bash with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Jawan director Atlee has also reached the pre-wedding venue.

ranveer singh deepika padukone 2024 03 f618df5b3e763eeeacf5ce1448971695
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone walk hand-in-hand as they reach Jamnagar. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
salman khan 3 2024 03 4a07f5bc274e4acb3bc069f4095d98ff
Salman Khan reached Jamnagar with his Y-plus security. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
srk suhana 2024 03 a9bd8199f76e77644006aa02496c76f2
Shah Rukh Khan was also accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan as he arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar To Join Pre-Wedding Bash?

Among others, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will also be gracing the celebration with their respective families. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions.

Rihanna To Set Stage On Fire With Her Performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities will also see performances by several Indian and global icons. The biggest performance will undoubtedly be by the singer Rihanna, who reached Jamnagar on Thursday. Besides Rihanna, magician David Blaine and top Indian musicians including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh will also set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

What Will Happen From March 1-3 In Jamnagar?

During the March 1-3 pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indian wear.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

দেবরকে বৈদ্যুতিক শক দিয়ে খুন, ভাবির কারাদণ্ড
দেবরকে বৈদ্যুতিক শক দিয়ে খুন, ভাবির কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1709272719 photo
Watch: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson run out for duck after mid-pitch collision |
খেলাধুলা
anant ambani and radhika merchants pre wedding 2024 03 263c04ab723ed64fa04a1f7797d480a4
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Day 1: SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer, Deepika Reach Jamnagar; Rihanna Set to Perform
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘বেইলি রোডে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে নিহতদের পরিবার পাবেন ২৫ হাজার টাকা’
‘বেইলি রোডে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে নিহতদের পরিবার পাবেন ২৫ হাজার টাকা’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 2 1

আগামী দুই দিন দেশের তাপমাত্রা বাড়তে পারে

 fotojet 47

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra FINALLY Reacts To Rumoured Collab With Suriya on Karna | Exclusive

 New Project 13 6

স্তনবৃন্তের কাছে ছোট ফুসকুড়ি বা বাম্প কি খুব চিন্তার, মহিলারা জেনে নিন এই বিষয়ে বিশেষজ্ঞের মত

 jmi hospital

জেএমআই হসপিটালের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220612 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে র‍্যাবের অভিযানে ২ হাজার ৩৮০ পিস ইয়াবাসহ আটক১

 wm joebiden14

ওমিক্রন উদ্বেগের হলেও আতঙ্কের কিছু নেই: জো বাইডেন

 30 27

সংঘর্ষে পুলিশ সদস্য নিহত হওয়ার ঘটনায় মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 joebiden12

ট্রাম্প ক্ষমতায় ফিরলে গণতন্ত্র হুমকির মুখে পড়বে: বাইডেন

 urvashi 1

Urvashi Dholakia Reacts To Sumbul-Tina-Shalin Parents’ Fight, Urges Bigg Boss To Stop ‘Parent Teacher Meeting’

 tamannaah bhatia vijay varma 2

‘Not Trying to Be Famous’