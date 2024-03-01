Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Day 1: SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer, Deepika Reach Jamnagar; Rihanna Set to Perform

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to host their grand pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded affair which will not just be attended by several Indian celebrities but global icons as well. As the duo hold the first day of their grand pre-wedding bash, here’s everything you need to know for now:

SRK, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Celebs Reach Jamnagar

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rani Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra have already arrived in the city for the pre-wedding bash. On Thursday night, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also snapped by the paparazzi as they reached Jamnagar for the most awaited pre-wedding bash. Prior to this, Alia Bhatt was also seen arriving for the mega bash with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Jawan director Atlee has also reached the pre-wedding venue.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar To Join Pre-Wedding Bash?

Among others, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will also be gracing the celebration with their respective families. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions.

Rihanna To Set Stage On Fire With Her Performance

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities will also see performances by several Indian and global icons. The biggest performance will undoubtedly be by the singer Rihanna, who reached Jamnagar on Thursday. Besides Rihanna, magician David Blaine and top Indian musicians including Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh will also set the stage on fire at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

What Will Happen From March 1-3 In Jamnagar?

During the March 1-3 pre-wedding bash, Day 1 is called An Evening in Everland, with the dress code listed as “elegant cocktail”. Day 2 will host A Walk on the Wildside with “jungle fever” the suggested dress code. The final day will also comprise two events. The first one, Tusker Trails, suggests “casual chic” dressing, as guests are expected to further explore the green ambience of Jamnagar. The final party, Hastakshar, calls for an elegant evening with heritage Indian wear.