Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Confirm Relationship? Raj Kundra Reacts To Boycott Calls For UT 69

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. On Friday night, the rumoured couple was snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai for what looked like a dinner date. In a video that surfaced on social media, Ananya and Aditya were seen twinning in black as they interacted with some of their friends at a restaurant. However, it was another video from the evening which left everyone convinced that the two actors are definitely dating. In the viral clip, the Student Of The Year 2 star was seen holding Aditya’s hand as she also kept her head on his shoulder. The two were all smiles while they were interacting with somebody.

Raj Kundra is currently busy promoting his acting debut movie titled UT – 69. The film is based on the time Raj spent in jail in 2022 after he was arrested in connection to a pornography case. In a recent interview, Raj reacted to being called a ‘porn king’ and admitted that it `hurts’ when he reads such comments.

Isn’t it amazing how time flies? Yesterday marked the 15th anniversary of the beloved romantic drama ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, which left fans reminiscing about the film that sparked their belief in the possibility of friends turning into lovers. This timeless favourite, known for its post-college coming-of-age theme and the irresistible attraction between opposites, resonated with audiences through its well-known narrative elements, including the climactic airport proposal scene. As it turns out, the leading actors Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza had a reunion recently that sparked incessant demands by fans for a sequel.

Krushna Abhishek’s rift with his ‘mama’ Govinda is known to all. However, looks like things are finally getting better between between the two families now. On Saturday, Krushna took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video in which he was seen dancing with Govinda to the latter’s popular song ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a big return to the silver screen with two consecutive blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan. In the latter, he teamed up with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, and their collaboration continues to win big at the box office. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Atlee shared insights about working with King Khan in his first Bollywood project. Atlee praised Shah Rukh Khan, saying he takes producing movies seriously.

