Ananya Panday BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Outfit at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch Video

সেপ্টেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ১১:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ananya panday trolled


Ananya Panday trolled for her look.

Ananya Panday trolled for her look.

Ananya Panday stepped out wearing a chic outfit for Gadar 2’s success party. However, the internet was not impressed.

Ananya Panday was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit at the Gadar 2 success party. The actress, who recently returned from a holiday with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, was seen walking the red carpet of the party on Saturday night wearing a stylish outfit. The Dream Girl 2 star opted for a lilac top with an olive green skirt featuring a big flower-like attachment. She styled the outfit with a pair of chic heels.

While Ananya pulled off the look comfortably, the look was not approved by social media. Many took to the comments section of the videos featuring her look and trolled the outfit. “Bakwaas dress,” a comment read. “Dress disaster,” added another. “Omg is that supposed to be fashion statement so hideous ????,” a third comment read.

“Dress to bogus h hi but color combination to aur bhi zehar h.. ????,” a fourth comment read. “Mtlb kuch b dress bna do ????,” a fifth comment read. “A big “NO” to the dress ????,” a social media user added.

Ananya Panday was allegedly in Goa last week with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. A video went viral last week in which they were spotted making their way to the Goa airport after a vacation. Both twinned in white, chic casuals as they headed to the departure gate. They hid their identities behind face masks, to avoid running into fans.

While Aditya and Ananya are staying tight-lipped about their relationship, in a recent interview Ananya was asked if her personal life often overshadows her professional life. “I don’t think it’s come in the way,” she told ETimes. “I think, unfortunately, I’ve not had a release for the last year as well. So, maybe the conversation has been slightly about my personal life in that time being,” she added.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

