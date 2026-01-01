Ananya Panday Kickstarts 2026 With A New Book, Shares Photo On Instagram: ‘So Satisfying’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 18:50 IST

Ananya Panday welcomes the New Year with a book, celebrates praise from Amitabh Bachchan for Kesari 2, and faces a lukewarm box office for Tu Meri Main Tera.

Ananya Panday Kickstarts 2026 With A New Book.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday seems to be all set to welcome the New Year in her own style, and looks like has chosen pages over parties. The actress shared a picture of herself opening a book, and highlighted how it feels good to start reading a new book on the ‘last day of the year.’

She captioned the picture as “Something around starting a new book on the last day of the new year,” with emoticons of a heart, star, and pencil. The image shows Ananya’s hand holding an open book with a pencil placed between the pages and has been captured against a bright blue sky.

The actress recently released the movie Tu Meri Main Tera, which was released on December 25 and received a lukewarm response at the box office. A few weeks ago, Ananya was on cloud nine after she received great appreciation from none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress, who had appeared on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote her movie, was overwhelmed upon seeing Big B laud her acting skills. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress had posted a video where Amitabh Bachchan was seen lauding her work.

The megastar, referring to her performance in the movie Kesari 2, said, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors; everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes… We are all in the same profession; we are informed three months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues, and everything else.”

Amitabh added, “When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic and should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote in the caption, “The biggest moment of any actor’s life – I will cherish your words forever, Amit Ji.” (sic)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published: January 01, 2026, 18:50 IST

News movies bollywood Ananya Panday Kickstarts 2026 With A New Book, Shares Photo On Instagram: ‘So Satisfying’