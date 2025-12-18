Ananya Panday Opens Up On Finding Love: ‘I Don’t Believe In 2025’s Hookup Culture’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 23:15 IST

At a recent event, Ananya Panday shared her belief in old-school romance, saying modern dating trends don’t align with her idea of love and commitment.

Ananya Panday recently won the Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy award for her role in Call Me Bae. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco, has opened up about her views on love and relationships in today’s fast-paced world, revealing that she strongly believes in old-school romance rather than modern dating trends. The actor shared her thoughts during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, where she spoke candidly about emotional connections, commitment and the importance of family in a relationship.

Speaking at the event, Ananya described herself as a deeply family-oriented person who values long-term bonds over fleeting connections. She emphasised that love, for her, goes beyond romance and is closely tied to the idea of togetherness and shared lives.

‘I’m A Very 90s Love Story Person’

Explaining her outlook, Ananya said, “I love my family, and I want my partner’s family to become my family too.” She added that this sense of unity and emotional closeness is extremely important to her when it comes to choosing a partner.

The actor went on to make it clear that casual dating and modern relationship trends do not resonate with her. “I’m a very 90s love story person,” she said, underlining her preference for traditional romance. Taking a direct stance on contemporary dating culture, Ananya added, “I don’t believe in the 2025’s hookup culture.”

Why She Connects With Her Character In The Film

Ananya also revealed that her personal beliefs helped her connect deeply with her character Rumi in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. She shared that the film’s emotional core and its exploration of love, self-discovery and relationships felt familiar to her own understanding of romance.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film stars Kartik opposite Ananya in the lead role. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the project is backed by producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Bhumika Tewari.

The romantic drama follows two individuals who fall in love while navigating personal growth, only to be challenged by family pressures that force them apart, with the hope of reuniting in the future. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The film also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

Ananya Panday is said to be dating Walker Blanco. The duo reportedly met at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in early 2024. Their bond is evident through affectionate social media posts, with Pandey calling him “Walkie” and him calling her “Annie,” though neither has officially confirmed the romance. Walker, a former model from Chicago with a passion for animals, often shares wildlife content and is linked to Bollywood circles through friends like Suhana Khan, while Ananya continues her successful acting career with projects like CTRL and Call Me Bae.

First Published: December 18, 2025, 23:15 IST