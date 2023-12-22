Ananya Panday Revisits A Rare Childhood Video Of Herself, Calls Herself ‘Enthu Cutlet’; Watch

Ananya Panday recently took a trip down the memory lane to revisit a happy childhood memory of herself. The young actress was seen being her energetic self as she recited a poem. Sharing the video, the Liger actress wrote, ‘Enthu cutlet from day 1 .’ Ananya looked the cutest in a pink T shirt with her hair tied to a pony tail in the video.

Watch it here :

The video instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. Meanwhile her mom, Bhavana wrote, ‘Hahahahha always !!!! ❤️❤️.’ Neelam Kothari on the other hand wrote, ‘So cute ❤️.’ Karisma Kapoor also took to the comments section and dropped in a heart for her.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav for the same.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promises to be a cinematic celebration of the unadulterated essence of friendship which has been helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

The movie is all set to release on Netflix on December 26.