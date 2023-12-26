Ananya Panday Takes Selfie With Young Fans at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening, Wins Internet | Video

Ananya Panday recently took the internet by storm when she was spotted engaging with her young fans during a special screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress was caught on camera taking a selfie with a group of cute little fans. The video immediately went viral grabbing all attention from her fans. Many praised her for the sweet gesture.

The video is from a screening event for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where Ananya Panday was seen in casual. She was seen indulging in taking selfies with young fans before heading inside. In the video that has since gone viral, she can be seen surrounded by a group of excited children, all eager to capture a moment with their loved star. Later, Siddhant Chaturvedi also joined them.

Watch the video here:

For the same event, Navya Nanda was also spotted. She has been rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi for quite some time now. The whispers of their alleged romance began circulating when they started engaging in friendly banter on each other’s online posts. They fueled speculation by attending various social gatherings together. However, neither Siddhant Chaturvedi nor Navya Naveli Nanda has officially confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promises to be a cinematic celebration of the unadulterated essence of friendship which has been helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.