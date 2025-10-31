শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ananya Panday To Play Manjulika In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? Kartik Aaryan Has Epic Reaction | Watch | Bollywood News

  শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Kartik shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming Dharma film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, teasing Ananya about her role.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 27th birthday on October 30 with an intimate gathering attended by her closest friends and family. The actress shared glimpses of the fun-filled evening on Instagram, featuring her cousin Ahaan Panday, best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, and her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Ananya looked radiant as she posed with her loved ones, flashing her signature smile for the cameras. Sharing a montage of happy moments, the Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, “Birthday behaviour 😈 blessed with the best 🙏🏼🎁🧿 thank you for all the love and wishes ♥️.” Her fans flooded the comments with heart emojis and warm birthday wishes, celebrating her journey in Bollywood since her 2019 debut.

Kartik Aaryan’s Funny Birthday Wish Sparks ‘Manjulika’ Buzz

Among the many wishes Ananya received, one from her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan stood out. Kartik shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming Dharma film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, teasing Ananya about her role.

In the video, Ananya jokingly accuses Kartik of trying to cut her song from the movie. Kartik quips, “Your song? I’m not there in the song or what?” to which Ananya quickly corrects herself, saying, “Our song!” Amused by her response, Kartik calls her a “selfless co-actor.”

Posting the clip, Kartik captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the most selfless @ananyapanday 👻 What an announcement 😂.” Fans were quick to notice his playful mention of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, as Ananya jokingly says she could be the next “Manjulika.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Banter

Ananya’s response to Kartik’s post was just as cheeky. “Also ur birthday is also coming na? Just wait 😏😝,” she wrote, followed by, “A post??? What an honour 😮😮😮.” Their lighthearted exchange instantly went viral, sparking laughter among fans and further fueling excitement for their onscreen reunion.

The two are set to share screen space again in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. According to reports, the film’s trailer will drop on Kartik’s birthday, November 22.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

October 31, 2025, 06:36 IST

