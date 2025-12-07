রবিবার, ০৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Biopic On ‘People’s Leader’ And Former MLA Gummadi Narasiah Launched | India News ‘Wedding is called off’: Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on her marriage with Palash Muchhal | Cricket News Ananya Panday Turns Up The Heat With Her Stunning Bikini Pics নাভানা সিএনজির ক্রেডিট রেটিং নির্ণয় – Corporate Sangbad ‘Batting order is very overrated’: Gautam Gambhir hints at chop-and-change policy | Cricket News Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara Tops India’s Most-Searched Films On Google In 2025 | Full List | Bollywood News ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় ঘূর্ণিঝড় ও বর্ষণের বন্যায় মৃত ৯১৬, নিখোঁজ ২৭৪ ‘Are You Happy?’: Amitabh’ Bachchan’s First Question To Aishwarya Rai After Abhishek Bachchan Proposed | Bollywood News ‘I’ve said it many times … ‘: Gautam Gambhir’s big comment on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli – WATCH | Cricket News Australia 511/10 in 117.3 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks hold on after Aussie onslaught
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ananya Panday Turns Up The Heat With Her Stunning Bikini Pics

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Ananya Panday Turns Up The Heat With Her Stunning Bikini Pics




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Biopic On ‘People’s Leader’ And Former MLA Gummadi Narasiah Launched | India News

Biopic On ‘People’s Leader’ And Former MLA Gummadi Narasiah Launched | India News

নাভানা সিএনজির ক্রেডিট রেটিং নির্ণয় – Corporate Sangbad

নাভানা সিএনজির ক্রেডিট রেটিং নির্ণয় – Corporate Sangbad

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara Tops India’s Most-Searched Films On Google In 2025 | Full List | Bollywood News

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara Tops India’s Most-Searched Films On Google In 2025 | Full List | Bollywood News

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় ঘূর্ণিঝড় ও বর্ষণের বন্যায় মৃত ৯১৬, নিখোঁজ ২৭৪

ইন্দোনেশিয়ায় ঘূর্ণিঝড় ও বর্ষণের বন্যায় মৃত ৯১৬, নিখোঁজ ২৭৪

‘Are You Happy?’: Amitabh’ Bachchan’s First Question To Aishwarya Rai After Abhishek Bachchan Proposed | Bollywood News

‘Are You Happy?’: Amitabh’ Bachchan’s First Question To Aishwarya Rai After Abhishek Bachchan Proposed | Bollywood News

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Reunite For Bigg Boss 19 Finale Performance, Mridul Tiwari Reacts | Television News

Abhishek Bajaj And Ashnoor Kaur Reunite For Bigg Boss 19 Finale Performance, Mridul Tiwari Reacts | Television News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST