বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৪
Ananya Panday’s Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur Attends Alanna’s Baby Shower; Watch Viral Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২১, ২০২৪ ৯:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
aditya roy kapur ananya panday alanna panday 2024 03 73ca814d2a98cec8e7e21d2668fd0d96


Aditya Roy Kapur arrived for Alanna Panday's baby shower.

Aditya Roy Kapur arrived for Alanna Panday’s baby shower.

Aditya Roy Kapur was among the many tinsel town guests that turned up for Alanna Panday’s baby shower.

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, who tied the knot with Ivor McCray last year, is expecting her first child. Last week, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and she recently shared a video on her YouTube channel titled, Family Reacts to Pregnancy. Following this good news, Alanna organised a baby shower on Thursday, which was attended by Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and others. Among them was also Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a video that was shared by the popular paparazzo handle Filmygyan, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen arriving at the venue and getting papped in the process. The Night Manager actor turned up in a smart blue shirt, brown trousers and white shoes. Before heading inside, Aditya posed for the shutterbugs and even waved at them, after which he exited the scene. The clip soon went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alanna also shared a gender reveal video on Wednesday, announcing that she is having a boy with Ivor. She had posted a clip on Instagram, showing herself and Ivor dressed in white. They sat beside a white gender reveal cake with ‘baby’ written on it. When they cut into the cake, the light blue sponge inside revealed they were expecting a boy. Alanna and Ivor laughed and he kissed her cheek. Alanna had earlier shared photos from the gender reveal party, giving fans a glimpse into the decor done with blue, pink, and peach flowers, balloons, cushions and stuffed teddy bears.

As for the 20-minutes pregnancy announcement video that she had shared on Instagram, it showed Alanna informing her family, including uncle Chunky Panday, aunt Bhavna Pandey, and cousins Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. It also included Ivor sharing the news with his family. In one part, she video called her cousin Ahaan Panday to share the news. 

Alanna Panday married her long-time beau Ivor on March 16 in a beautiful and star-studded wedding. Alanna Panday’s husband Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. The wedding ceremony was held at the lavish hotel in Mumbai.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

