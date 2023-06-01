বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Andhra Pradesh Fibrenet To Launch First Day-First Show Programme In June; Deets Inside

andhra padesh state fibrenet limited


Reported By: Maruthi Anna

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 22:03 IST

First Day-First Show programme will be launched on June 2.



Andhra Padesh State Fibrenet Limited chairman Gowtham Reddy also clarified that policy will not cause any trouble to theatre owners.

Andhra Pradesh State Fibrenet Limited chairman Gowtham Reddy announced on Tuesday, May 30 that APSFL is launching the First Day-First Show programme to watch new movies on the first day of release itself. This new concept will be launched on June 2 in Visakhapatnam. With this, people will be able to watch new movies in their homes by paying a subscription.

Gowtham Reddy shared the details about the same and revealed that this arrangement will benefit the film producers and the audience. “Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath will inaugurate the programme in Visakhapatnam. Hero R Sai and producers council members C Kalyan and Rama Satyanarayana will be present. We will screen the movie Nirikshana which can be viewed through APSFL,” Reddy said.

The subscription will be available at just Rs 99. This decision comes at a time when more people are visiting theatres to watch movies.

However, Gowtham Reddy also clarified that this policy will not cause any trouble to management, theatre owners or actors. “Theatre owners need not worry about the footfall and this approach should be considered as just a theatre,” he said and made it clear that a film will be screened only after producers approached APSFL.

“To bring APSFL close to the people in Andhra Pradesh, we have set a target of 55,000km of OFC cable. So far, 37,000km of cable-laying is complete. Out of the 11,254 gram-panchayats, 7600 villages have been given fibre net connectivity,” he added.

It should be noted that the First Day-First Show programme comes at a time when several big-budgeted Telugu movies are already in the making. The shooting for the sequel of All Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa is currently underway. Puri Jagannadh’s JGM starring Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in the lead is also on the list. Prabhas’ Salaar and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao are also in the making.



Source link

