Aneet Padda Confirmed In Shakti Shalini, Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan ‘Insecure’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 21:45 IST

Aneet Padda stars in Shakti Shalini, Abhinav Kashyap criticizes Salman Khan, Assam CID probes Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore.

Here are the newsmakers of the day.

Buoyed by the success of her debut Saiyaara, actress Aneet Padda is gearing up for a major role in Shakti Shalini, the latest installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Scheduled for release on December 24, 2026, the film sees Aneet stepping into the titular role of Shakti Shalini, a character described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.”

Read full story here: Saiyaara Star Aneet Padda Confirmed In Maddock Horror Universe’s Shakti Shalini

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has once again made headlines for his outspoken remarks about Salman Khan and his family. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap described Salman Khan as “insecure” and alleged that the superstar reduced his brother Arbaaz Khan’s role in the 2010 film. He further claimed that the brothers had a significant argument on the film’s sets, adding that Salman reportedly “hates” Arbaaz.

Read full story here: Salman Khan Is ‘Insecure’, ‘Hates’ Brother Arbaaz: Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap

In a big development in Zubeen Garg’s death investigation, the Assam Police’s SIT/CID team has now reached Singapore and will meet the police authorities there on Tuesday. Led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, the two-member team arrived in Singapore on Monday, October 20 and is now set to take the probe forward. It is also expected to hold discussions with the officials of the Singapore Police Force.

Read full story here: Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: Assam CID Reaches Singapore, To Meet Police Authorities

Love seems to be blooming again for Pavitra Punia. The actress, who had previously made headlines for her whirlwind romance and subsequent breakup with Bigg Boss co-contestant Eijaz Khan, appears to have moved on. Reports suggest that Pavitra is now dating a Mumbai-based businessman, and the couple has been spending considerable time together, sparking speculation about their budding relationship.

Read full story here: Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again In Businessman After Breakup With Eijaz Khan

Rani Mukerji is gearing up to reprise her iconic role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 3. The third installment of the blockbuster franchise marks her return to the police officer’s uniform, thrilling fans who have followed the series since its inception. Ahead of the film’s release, Rani took a moment to honour the Indian Police Force on Indian Police Day 2025, extending a heartfelt salute to the men and women serving the nation.

Read full story here: Indian Police Day 2025: Mardaani 3 Actress Rani Mukerji Salutes Their Courage And Selfless Spirit

First Published: October 21, 2025, 21:45 IST

News movies bollywood Aneet Padda Confirmed In Shakti Shalini, Abhinav Kashyap Calls Salman Khan ‘Insecure’