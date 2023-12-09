শনিবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Angad Bedi Takes Inspiration From Salman Khan’s Character In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai For His South Debut

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৯, ২০২৩ ৬:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
angad bedi salman khan 2023 12 9ef6ea066466cdd0d3519a54f1703093


Angad Bedi opens up about taking inspiration from Salman Khan's iconic character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for his South debut film.

Angad Bedi opens up about taking inspiration from Salman Khan’s iconic character from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for his South debut film.

The first look of Angad Bedi from his south debut film “Hi Nanna” has been released, creating a buzz among fans.

Angad Bedi is said to be taking a nostalgic dive into the most romantic era of Bollywood with his upcoming debut in South cinema in the film “Hi Nanna.” Paying homage and taking a cue from one of the most beloved romantic films of the late ’90s, Angad’s character, Arvind, draws inspiration from Salman Khan’s iconic role as Aman in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

“Hi Nanna,” a Telugu film set to release in dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, marks Angad Bedi’s foray into the vibrant world of South Indian cinema. The film explores the nuances of love, sacrifice, and the greater good, reminiscent of the timeless narrative presented in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

In the film, Angad plays the love interest of Mrunal, with striking similarities to Salman Khan’s portrayal of Aman, the selfless lover who sacrifices his own feelings for the happiness of his beloved. This subtle nod to the iconic character adds a nostalgic touch to “Hi Nanna,” resonating with audiences across generations who hold a special place for the classic romance of the late ’90s.

Speaking about it, Angad said, “People will find a lot of similarity between the character I play of Arvind in Hi Nanna and Aman which was played by Salman Bhai in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Though I don’t think one can compare to the great Salman bhai, it is fair. But yeah that character does have similarities. When I even read the script it reminded me of Aman from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Hi Nanna is a modern love story, but because Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such an important film and changed the romance genre forever, Hi Nanna in many ways will remind people of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, especially my character, Arvind. But yeah those are some big shoes to fill and I have earnestly given my best to the character of Arvind in the most honest way possible”.

Expressing his excitement, Angad Bedi said, “Being a part of ‘Hi Nanna’ has been a thrilling journey, especially since it marks my entry into the vibrant Telugu film industry. Collaborating with a versatile actor like Nani was a great experience. Nani is extremely humble and a much loved name, and this is an exciting collaboration for me”.

What adds to the anticipation is Angad’s reunion with his “Lust Stories” co-star, Mrunal Thakur. Angad shared, “Teaming up with Mrunal for the second time adds a special touch to the project. Our camaraderie, coupled with the dynamic duo of Nani and me, promises a cinematic treat for the audience.”

Written and directed by Shouryuv, the movie marks his directorial debut. The film is expected to be a family drama. As per the trailer, the movie is centred around the emotional bond and relationship of a single father (played by Nani) and his little daughter (Kiara Khanna). Just like any dad, Nani’s character seems to narrate bedtime stories to his kid; but there’s one story that he always avoids — that of her mother. The daughter crosses paths with Mrunal Thakur and what follows next is a flashback love story that goes through various challenges. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

angad bedi salman khan 2023 12 9ef6ea066466cdd0d3519a54f1703093 16x9
Angad Bedi Takes Inspiration From Salman Khan’s Character In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai For His South Debut
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ora 7jonh 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে ‘ওরা সাতজন’র প্রদর্শনী
বাংলাদেশ
105847369
India vs South Africa: Top wicket-takers in T20Is
খেলাধুলা
Ranga kader k 800x420
জি এম কাদের চড়েন ৮৫ লাখ টাকার জিপে, রাঙ্গারঁ সম্পদ বেড়েছে ১৫ গুণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm chinazezheing 800x416

চেচিয়াংয়ে দৈনিক ১০ লাখ মানুষ করোনায় আক্রান্ত

 1652479856 photo

IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Highlights: PBKS crush RCB by 54 runs to keep play-off hopes alive | Cricket News

 received 499587272169791

বিডা ও আইএলও এর মধ্যে সমঝোতা স্মারক স্বাক্ষরিত

 disha patani 16 167178909316x9

Disha Patani Poses With Rumoured BF Aleksandar in Sexy Cut-Out Dress, Pics Set Instagram on Fire

 WhatsApp Image 2021 06 07 at 6.37.08 PM

এ বার JioSaavn অ্যাপে এল নতুন ফিচার, দেখতে পাবেন মিউজিক ভিডিও– News18 Bengali

 download 16

বাল্যবিবাহের নতুন কৌশল, পাইকগাছায় প্রশাসনের হস্তক্ষেপে দুদিনে দুটি বাল্যবিয়ে বন্ধ

 instagram

Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts

 1623818885 govinda

Govinda Celebrates Wife Sunita’s 50th Birthday With Family, See Pic

 tp gainer

সাপ্তাহিক টপটেন গেইনারের শীর্ষে অ্যাপেক্স ফুডস – Corporate Sangbad

 Intraco

ইন্ট্রাকো প্রোপার্টিজের শেয়ার বিক্রির ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad