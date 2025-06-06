Ange Postecoglou Sacked: Tottenham Hotspur make surprise move, remove manager despite first major trophy in 17 years | Football News

Ange Postecoglou (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday announced the dismissal of their manager Ange Postecoglou, shortly after the Australian guided the side to their first trophy in 17 years through the Europa League triumph.The victory over Manchester United with a 1-0 scoreline in Bilbao marked Tottenham’s first European success in 41 years, additionally securing them a Champions League spot for the upcoming season.However, the club’s dismal domestic performance, their worst since the 1976-77 relegation season, resulted in Postecoglou’s departure.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” according to a statement posted on Tottenham’s official X account.The Australian’s tenure ended precisely two years after his appointment from Celtic, with chairman Daniel Levy making the final decision.The club’s Premier League campaign concluded with 22 defeats from 38 matches, placing them 17th, just above Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton, who faced relegation.“The Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place,” the statement continued.“Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.”