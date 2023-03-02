বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Angry Samantha Showed ‘Middle Finger’ to Trolls Who Shamed Her for Wearing Beachwear on Vacay With Naga Chaitanya

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২, ২০২৩ ১২:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
samantha ruth prabhu naga chaitanya


Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 11:37 IST

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fearless woman, who never shies away from speaking her mind. The actress has time and again given befitting replies to her haters for making unnecessary comments on her divorce, dressing sense and love life.

Last year, when the actress was trolled for wearing a cleavage-displaying gown to an awards ceremony, she had hit back at her haters, saying that “Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?”

However, this wasn’t the first time when Samantha had slammed the trolls for passing mean comments on her outfit. In 2018, when Samantha was still married to Naga Chaitanya, the actress had gone on a trip to Ibiza with her ex-husband and had shared a series of gorgeous pictures of herself in a sexy beachwear. Her picture didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who trolled the actress for “exposing”.

samantha instagram screenshot

Following this, Samantha posted three-part Instagram stories. In the first Story, she wrote, “For all those of you who thought you had a say in how I should live my life after marriage…” The second part had a middle finger emoji and the third part read, “Thankyou.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar. Her first look from the film was revealed last year and received immense praise from her fans. The movie is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha is also shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The series is being made by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

