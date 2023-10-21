Anil Kapoor Goes Invisible On Insta To Confirm Mr India 2?; Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spark Divorce Rumours

Anil Kapoor has caught everyone’s attention after he removed all his posts and his display picture on Instagram. The actor, who will be seen in Animal, left fans and even his daughter Sonam Kapoor in shock with his move. While at first, it appeared as though it was a promotional stunt for his upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, a source told News18 Showsha exclusively that the move had a Mr India 2 connection.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has shocked everyone with his latest post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Taking to his official account, Raj Kundra announced his separation. Without mentioning Shilpa, he wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They have two kids together–Viaan and Samisha.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited movie Ganapath is finally in theatres. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is getting a positive response from the audience as of now. After watching the first show on Friday, several social media users took to the microblogging site X to appreciate the movie. While some called Ganapath ‘futuristic’, others laud the film for its top-notch action sequences.

Leo, starring Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt, has created history by becoming scoring the biggest worldwide opening day for any Tamil movie. As per early estimates, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Leo has managed to collect Rs 74 crore gross in India. While its overseas collections are somewhere around Rs 66 crore.

Even though Aamir Khan’s son Junaid stays away from the limelight, he has caught everyone’s attention with one of his recent pictures. On Thursday, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Junaid from one of his recent photoshoots.

