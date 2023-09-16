Anil Kapoor Recreates ‘One Two Ka Four’ Iconic Step With Bhumi Pednekar, Makes Fans Go ‘Jhakass’

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her next release Thank You For Coming. The actress is seen promoting it on all platforms. Keeping up with the trend, a video has surfaced in which Bhumi was seen dancing with Anil Kapoor and recreating the popular old song One Two Ka Four. In no time the video went viral and fans were seen enjoying their moves.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Bhumi dressed in a black and beige colour outfit and Anil Kapoor dressed in formal dancing to the tune of the song. They are recreating it. As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section. Many called it jhakass. One of the fans wrote, “Lakhan old is gold.” Another wrote, “Mast”. Recently, Thank You For Coming was premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15th and 16th. With an early screening held at TIFF, the film has already started garnering positive early reviews, boosting the confidence of the entire Thank You For Coming team.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the excitement of the TIFF audience and the anticipation for the Gala Premiere tomorrow, director Karan Boolani shares, “The response Thank You For Coming is receiving is quite overwhelming for me. It’s an absolute honour to debut at TIFF with your first film, and now that I am here and see the eagerness of people to watch our film, it’s a feeling I can’t even put into words.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, “Thank You For Coming” will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor. Anil Kapoor also has Fighter co starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty. On August 15, the motion poster was released.