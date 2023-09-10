Anil Kapoor Sends Best Wishes To Narendra Modi For ‘Tremendous Success Of India’ At G20 2023 Summit

As the ‘historic’ G20 Summit came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the customary gavel of the G20 chair to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Soon after, the entire nation rejoiced and congratulated PM Narendra Modi for successfully executing the Indian presidency at the summit. Joining the bandwagon, actor Anil Kapoor also extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor reshared a G20 Summit video posted by Narendra Modi and penned, “India’s leadership at the G20 Summit has been a tremendous success and I’d like to congratulate H’ble PM @narendramodi ji for his tireless efforts in pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide! #ProudIndian ????????????????.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had also extended his congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…,” he wrote.

While the world leaders gathered in Delhi to deliberate upon pressing economic and other issues facing the world, the Bharat Mandapam, situated in the national capital’s Pragati Maidan hosted leaders including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron and other in the G20 Summit. The Group of Twenty, or the G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, made up of 19 countries and the European union, representing the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The G20 Was formed in 1999.

The G20 which started out in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Following the global financial crisis in 2008, the urgent need for a meeting of the G20 at the leaders level emerged. The G20 is now attended by finance ministers and heads of government representing the members. The EU is represented by a rotating council presidency and European central bank.