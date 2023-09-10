রবিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Anil Kapoor Sends Best Wishes To Narendra Modi For ‘Tremendous Success Of India’ At G20 2023 Summit

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৭:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
anil kapoor pm modi


Anil Kapoor congratulates PM Modi for pulling off G20 Summit 2023.

Anil Kapoor congratulates PM Modi for pulling off G20 Summit 2023.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor has also congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India’s presidency at G20 Summit.

As the ‘historic’ G20 Summit came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the customary gavel of the G20 chair to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Soon after, the entire nation rejoiced and congratulated PM Narendra Modi for successfully executing the Indian presidency at the summit. Joining the bandwagon, actor Anil Kapoor also extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor reshared a G20 Summit video posted by Narendra Modi and penned, “India’s leadership at the G20 Summit has been a tremendous success and I’d like to congratulate H’ble PM @narendramodi ji for his tireless efforts in pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide! #ProudIndian ????????????????.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had also extended his congratulatory message to Narendra Modi, “Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…,” he wrote.

While the world leaders gathered in Delhi to deliberate upon pressing economic and other issues facing the world, the Bharat Mandapam, situated in the national capital’s Pragati Maidan hosted leaders including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron and other in the G20 Summit. The Group of Twenty, or the G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, made up of 19 countries and the European union, representing the world’s major developed and emerging economies. The G20 Was formed in 1999.

The G20 which started out in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Following the global financial crisis in 2008, the urgent need for a meeting of the G20 at the leaders level emerged. The G20 is now attended by finance ministers and heads of government representing the members. The EU is represented by a rotating council presidency and European central bank.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS01 2
হাটহাজারীতে ‘টিচিং ও ট্রেনিং ভেটেরিনারি হাসপাতাল’ চালু
বাংলাদেশ
1694353935 photo
Watch: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman helps groundstaff cover pitch amid rain
খেলাধুলা
Kumror Bij Thyroid Problem Foods
Thyroid Treatment Foods: ঘরে ঘরে থাইরয়েডের সমস্যা নিয়ে চিন্তিত, কুমড়োর বীজ খেলে মিলবে সুফল!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anil kapoor pm modi
Anil Kapoor Sends Best Wishes To Narendra Modi For ‘Tremendous Success Of India’ At G20 2023 Summit
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm dipu moni dy sos xsklx

গবেষণার মান বাড়ান— বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়গুলোর প্রতি দীপু মনি

 prothomalo import media 2016 07 05 5c7b8483ab2a4bc771a6414edd22853a 2

২১ জুলাই পবিত্র ঈদুল আজহা

 index gro

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ইনডেক্স অ্যাগ্রো – Corporate Sangbad

 14

এই সমস্ত খাদ্য সামগ্রী খেলেই শরীরে কোলেস্টেরলের মাত্রাকে নিয়ন্ত্রিত করে ৷ These are the food which can under control bad cholesterol in body. এই সমস্ত খাদ্য সামগ্রী শরীরের কোলেস্টেরল স্তরকে নিয়ন্তিত করে, শরীরের খারাপ কোলেস্টেরলকে দূরে সরিয়ে শরীরকে সুস্থ ও সবল রাখে ৷ শরীরে কোলেস্টেরলের মাত্রা নিয়ন্ত্রণ করে এই ধরনের খাবারের জন্য কোলেস্টেরল অতিরিক্ত মাত্রায় দূর করে, শরীরের অতিরিক্ত মাত্রায় খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল নিয়ন্ত্রিত করে, শরীর ফিট অ্যান্ড ফাইন রাখে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 adalot3

মিথ্যা মামলা প্রমানিত হওয়ায় ফেঁসে গেল বাদী – Corporate Sangbad

 1627021701 meghalayaclimatechange

Meghalaya’s Forest Minister Seeks Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Wisdom To Tackle climate change

 received 1886235931536563

মেহেরপুর রাজনগরে ফ্রি অ্যাম্বুলেন্স দিলেন সৌদি প্রবাসী আমিনুল ইসলাম।

 smartphone 40000

8০ হাজার টাকার মধ্যে চাইছেন ভালো ফোন, দেখেনিন তালিকাটা

 rohman shawl and sushmita sen 1

Sushmita Sen’s Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wishes His ‘Babush’ on Birthday With Loved-up Pic

 exim bank

এক্সিম ব্যাংকের ৩য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad