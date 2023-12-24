Animal Actor Triptii Dimri Is SINGLE Post Breakup With Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh; What We Know

Triptii Dimri, who has become a nationwide sensation after her cameo in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Triptii was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. Although the duo never publicly admitted to dating each other. Rumours were also rife that she is dating a model-turned-businessman, named Sam Merchant. But turns out, it’s untrue.

Recently, Triptii shared a series of photos of herself from what appeared to be a wedding function. One of the pictures was a selfie of the actress with Sam Merchant. The duo’s selfie has sparked their dating rumours.

Sam Merchant’s Instagram bio states that he is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill which is located in Goa. He has around 249k followers (at the time of writing this copy). Apart from Triptii, Sam is followed by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Triptii has been grabbing headlines ever since she featured as Zoya in Animal. Triptii’s intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial have caused a stir on social media. Her fan following on Instagram has increased from 600k to 4 million followers within a few days of the release of Animal.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Tripti Dimri recalled shooting the intimate scenes with Ranbir on the sets of Animal. “The day he offered me the film, Sandeep sir had categorically told me, ‘Hey this is the scene I want to shoot; I am looking at it this way. I promise you that it won’t be vulgar, that it will be aesthetically shot. But I have to look for your comfort. So if you are not comfortable, we will think of a different way to do it. But you need to tell me honestly,’” Triptii recalled.