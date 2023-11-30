Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Rashmika Mandanna’s Viral Scene From Trailer, Says ‘I Knew There Would Be…’

Bollywood buffs can’t stop buzzing about the ‘Animal’ trailer, unable to shake off the electrifying impact of Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of his inner beast, perfectly complemented by the beloved Bobby Deol, aka Lord Bobby. However, the limelight was equally shared by Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Geetanjali, Arjun’s wife, in a particular scene from the trailer that went viral. Now Sandeep Reddy Vanga has opened up about the same.

Explaining how he knew that scene will evoke reactions, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told India Today,

“Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is yet to release but the action thriller already depicts the promise of a massive box office collection as it sold over two lakh tickets in pre-bookings. On Thursday morning, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X that for Friday, Animal has sold 1,61,000 tickets at PVR INOX and 42,000 tickets at Cinepolis. By Thursday afternoon Sacnilk Entertainment posted on X that the Animal had sold advance tickets worth Rs 15 crore across 9,000 shows. The Delhi and NCR region accounts for Rs 3 crore in ticket sales while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for ticket sales worth Rs 3.2 crore.

Animal is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.

The Central Board of Film Certification has given Animal an ‘A’ certificate. The film’s run time is 3 hours and 35 minutes.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the film’s long run time and said, “We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible. All of us have seen the cut of this film which was 3 hours, 49 minutes, and that also held. Wo bhi entertaining tha (that too was entertaining). But Sandeep has worked very hard to bring the length down. Because you cannot stretch it that much also. But I hope that the audience doesn’t get panicked by the length. Just come and experience cinema at its best.”

Animal’s release coincides with the release of director Meghna Gulzar and actor Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, a biographical war drama film based on the life of field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. While Sam Bahadur is releasing in Hindi, Animal will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In October, during the trailer launch of Sam Bahadur, Kaushal addressed the questions about his film’s clash with Animal and said that as a member of the film industry he aspires to create an environment in which multiple films can work together said, “I’m as excited for ‘Animal’ as anyone else. It should be a great day for the audience; we work for that, not for each other.”