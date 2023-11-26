Animal: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu To Join Ranbir Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna For Hyderabad Event

The buzz around Animal just got even more exciting as iconic South Indian film director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu are set to join the Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

These legendary talents are said to gather in a grand promotional event for the highly anticipated film ‘Animal’ in the vibrant city of Hyderabad tomorrow. This collaborative gesture not only shows the strong bond shared among these renowned stars but also sets the stage for a majestic and memorable event that celebrates the spirit of Animal.

Animal, promises to be a cinematic spectacle that resonates with audiences across the country. The meeting of such prolific talents from the film industry only heightens the anticipation surrounding this film.

Following an ‘A’ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal has been granted an 18 rating (suitable for adults only) by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The movie’s description on the BBFC site explores intense violence, including instances of sexual and domestic violence, and includes mild spoilers.

The website’s synopsis of the film reads, “This dark Hindi language action drama charts a man’s relentless pursuit of twisted revenge at all costs. Fight scenes are sustained and gory, domestic abuse is thematic, and there are isolated moments of sexual abuse.”

Animal is all set to release on the big screens on December 1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has written and directed the movie. T-Series unveiled the official trailer of the film as well on November 23.

The film has been given three points in the ‘threat and horror’ category. The description states, “There are moderate scenes of threat, including when a man puts a pistol into another’s mouth. A man points a gun at a pregnant woman. A teenager takes a gun into a school to intimidate bullies.”

The movie got four points for profanity, while scenes depicting sexual violence and threat also earned four points. The description states, “A bloodied murderer lies on top of his new wife in front of wedding guests. It is implied that he means to rape another woman. A man has sex with a woman as a ruse to make her fall in love with him, following which he humiliates her.”

