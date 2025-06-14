Last Updated: June 14, 2025, 22:15 IST

Anirudh Ravichander and SRH owner Kavya Maran spark wedding rumours, while Kiara Advani gets a sweet surprise from Game Changer co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana.

Anirudh Ravichander To Marry Kavya Maran?; Ram Charan-Upasana Send Mango Pickle To Pregnant Kiara

Anirudh Ravichander, one of the most sought-after music composers in the South film industry, is reportedly set to marry the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran. The rumours began after a viral Reddit post claimed that the duo have been dating for over a year and are now considering marriage. An official confirmation from both Anirudh and Kavya are awaited.

For More: Anirudh Ravichander To Marry Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran? What We Know

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with hubby Sidharth Malhotra. The actress recently received a heartfelt and flavourful surprise from her Game Changer co-actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela! The couple sent mom-to-be Kiara jars of homemade mango pickle from Athamma’s Kitchen, a culinary venture founded by Upasana and her mother-in-law Surekha Konidela.

For More: Ram Charan-Upasana Send Mango Pickle To Pregnant Kiara Advani, Mom-To-Be Thanks ‘Lovelies’

Businessman and polo player Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away in London on Thursday. He was 53. Reports say he suffered a heart attack while playing a polo match. It’s believed the incident happened after he accidentally swallowed a bee, which led to a sting and caused him to suffocate.

For More: What Were Sunjay Kapur’s Last Words? Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Said THIS Before Death

The laughter is set to return to our screens as The Great Indian Kapil Show gears up for its highly anticipated third season, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Kapil Sharma, the show has long been a staple for Indian families seeking comedy, camaraderie, and celebrity banter. And now, with the premiere scheduled for June 21 at 8 PM, the team is pulling out all the stops—including opening the season with none other than Bollywood’s beloved Salman Khan.

For More: Salman Khan Says ‘She Takes Half Your Money’ In Divorce Joke On Kapil Sharma Show | WATCH

When Aamir Khan’s movie Dangal hit theatres in 2026, it did not release in Pakistan. Do you know why? Because the censor board of our neighbouring country had asked the makers to remove two things from the movie – the Indian National Flag and the Indian National Anthem.

For More: Aamir Khan Reveals Why Dangal Didn’t Release In Pakistan: ‘Flag, National Anthem Nikalne Bola Tha’

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: