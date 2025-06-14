Anirudh Ravichander To Marry Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran? What We Know

Last Updated: June 14, 2025, 13:06 IST

Anirudh Ravichander is rumoured to marry Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. An official confirmation is awaited.

Anirudh Ravichander to tie the knot soon?

Anirudh Ravichander, one of the most sought-after music composers in the South film industry, is reportedly set to marry the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran. The rumours began after a viral Reddit post claimed that the duo have been dating for over a year and are now considering marriage. An official confirmation from both Anirudh and Kavya are awaited.

Reportedly, Anirudh, 34, started dating Kavya, 32, about a year back. It is also being said that their wedding preparation is also underway. A post shared on Reddit claims, “It is being speculated that music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran – daughter of Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran and owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team – are in a relationship. Reports suggest that superstar Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran about their relationship, leading to expectations that the couple may tie the knot soon.”

Anirudh and Kavya’s dating speculations began after they were spotted on a dinner date recently. Reddit users claimed they had seen the duo on several other occasions as well, albeit with the utmost privacy. Reacting to the Reddit rumour, a user wrote, “Might actually be true seeing how I have seen in other subs where people said they have seen both of them having dinner at star hotels.”

“I myself have seen them in Las Vegas a year back, they were having a good personal time walking down the Vegas strip,” claimed another. A third user, who also happens to be an Anirudh loyalist, wrote, “I was watching an old interview of anirudh’s where this tarot reader is predicting his love life and she says He’ll marry someone who is very well educated and someone who’s in the telecommunication broadcasting industry. Honestly crazy if this is actually true.”

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s family legacy

Anirudh hails from an artistic family; he is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt Latha is married to the legendary actor Rajinikanth, and his great-grandfather, K Subramanyam, was a filmmaker in the 1930s. On the work front, Anirudh has composed music for South bigwigs such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR. He got his Bollywood break with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Kavya, the 33-year-old daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, is a notable presence in the cricket arena. Often spotted at IPL matches, she fervently supports her team. Her animated reactions, whether celebrating or showing frustration, frequently become popular on social media.

Anindita.Mukherjee Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More