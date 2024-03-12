মঙ্গলবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৮শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anisha Padukone BREAKS Silence on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Expecting First Baby: ‘First Time…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৪ ১২:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
ranveer anisha 2024 03 ebe2dbb0b6d8e5cc30389b1fd5a2d3ff


Last Updated: March 12, 2024, 11:40 IST

Anisha Padukone expresses her happiness about the good news

Anisha Padukone expresses her happiness about the good news

Last month, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her pregnancy. She revealed that the baby is due in September this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace a new phase in their life. They will soon become mother and father. The couple, last month, shared the good news with their fans. And now Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha has shared her reaction to this good news. In a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, she shared her feelings.

Anisha said, “Great, great, first time feeling.” In the same interview, she even revealed who would spoil the baby most. “Spoil. It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there.” Last month, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her pregnancy. She revealed that the baby is due in September this year. Ranveer and Deepika have often spoken about wanting to have kids. A few years ago, Ranveer said that he wanted to have a baby girl like Deepika.

“Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set),” Ranveer said on his show The Big Picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She now has a number of projects in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD. Besides this, she will also be working on the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in the much-awaited Don 3 alongwith Kiara Advani.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.



Source link

