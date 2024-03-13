বুধবার , ১৩ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anisha Padukone Reacts to Deepika’s Pregnancy; Rashmika Hints at Dating Vijay Deverakonda

মার্চ ১৩, ২০২৪ ৪:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: March 12, 2024, 21:57 IST

From Anisha Padukone reacting to sister Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy to Rashmika Mandanna seemingly confirming dating Vijay Deverakonda, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace a new phase in their life. They will soon become mother and father. The couple, last month, shared the good news with their fans. And now Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha has shared her reaction to this good news. In a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, she shared her feelings. Anisha said, “Great, great, first time feeling.” In the same interview, she even revealed who would spoil the baby most.

For More: Anisha Padukone BREAKS Silence on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Expecting First Baby: ‘First Time…’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the rumoured couple have never made any statement regarding their alleged love relationship in public, looks like the Pushpa star dropped a big hit recently on social media. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle on the occasion of Women’s day when she dropped a picture in which she looked cutest of all. She was seen sporting a blue sweater and black pyjamas. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

For More: Rashmika Mandanna CONFIRMS Dating Vijay Deverakonda, Wears His Cap In Latest Post? Find Out

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. While the two have always maintained that they are just good friends, their fans fail to believe and therefore, often ask about their marriage plans. Now, amid the rumours that they are planning to tie the knot soon, Priyanka has finally revealed that all such reports are false.

For More: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta To FINALLY Marry This Year? Actress Reveals It All

Sidharth Malhotra was left in shock after Disha Patani sidelined him and stole Raashii Khanna for herself. The trio was recently in New Delhi, promoting their upcoming film Yodha. The capital is Sid’s hometown so it was homecoming for the actor. However, Disha and Raashii appeared to be going all out as visitors. Photos and videos from the promotions revealed the trio was having a ball. A video also showed how comfortable Disha was with Sidharth and Raashii.

For More: Sidharth Malhotra In SHOCK After Disha Patani PUSHES Him, Steals Raashii Khanna Away; Watch Video

Days after it was reported that Sidhu Moosewala’s parents are all set to welcome a baby soon, the late singer’s father has now shared a cryptic post which has left everyone wondering if the pregnancy reports were false and baseless. On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh took to his Facebook account and shared that several “rumours” around their family have been making headlines. He urged everyone not to believe in such rumours and argued that the family would share the news when the time was right.

For More: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother NOT Pregnant? Late Singer’s Father Says ‘There Are So Many Rumours…’

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

