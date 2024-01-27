শনিবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anjali Anand On Collaborating With Shabana Azmi On Third Project: ‘She’s My Absolute Favourite’

untitled design 2024 01 27t085641.001 2024 01 067e8a1d9fa951e2c6d1c772067330f3


Anjali Anand was last seen in Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Shabana Azmi. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

“I count my blessings and pinch myself. But because I’m going to manifest the heck out of it, we are going to be working again soon,” a part of Anjali Anand’s note read. She will next be seen in Bun Tikki.

Actress Anjali Anand, who last appeared in Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently wrapped up her third project with legendary Shabana Azmi. In a touching expression of gratitude, Anjali Anand shared a lengthy post on her Instagram handle alongside a photograph with the veteran actress.

Looking back on her collaboration with Shabana Azmi since 2021, Anjali Anand fondly reminisced about the moments shared during the shoots of Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bun Tikki, and DC. Anjali expressed her realisation that after wrapping up the project, she wouldn’t have the pleasure of encountering Shabana the next time she walks into a room filled with strangers.

“As I wrapped my third project with Shabana Azmi last week, I realised I’ve been shooting with her since 2021. RRKPK, Bun Tikki and DC. It hit me that I’m not going to see her the next time I walk into a room filled with people I don’t know, for a reading, for a meeting etc. The thought of her being there gave me so much comfort,” Anjali Anand wrote.

Anjali Anand went on to praise Shabana Azmi, declaring her as her absolute favourite. She highlighted Shabana’s qualities, describing her as the most caring, loving, funniest, and wittiest person to be around. “My darling Shabs, you know you’re my absolute favourite and I absolutely love you. You’re the most caring, loving, funniest, wittiest and oh my God it’s a dream to be able to be in the same room with you, let alone be in the same frame with you,” she mentioned.

Even as she bid a temporary farewell, Anjali Anand expressed optimism about a future collaboration with Shabana Azmi. “I count my blessings and pinch myself. But because I’m going to manifest the heck out of it, we are going to be working again soon so I can mess up your phone some more just so you can get annoyed and call me. Haha I just love you and I miss you already. Thank you for being so so wonderful,” she concluded the note.

Anjali Anand is gearing up for her next exciting venture, Bun Tikki, a film written and directed by Faraz Ansari. The movie is set to be produced by designer Manish Malhotra’s production house. Joining Anjali in this project will be veteran actresses Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azami and actor Abhay Deol.

