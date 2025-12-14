Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Celebrate 4 Years Of Togetherness With Unseen Moments | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 13:38 IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are celebrating a beautiful milestone as they complete four years of marriage. To mark the special occasion, the couple took to social media to share an adorable video featuring several unseen moments from their journey together.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared video in which they shared glimpse of unseen moments from their marriage. “4 years of us Of growing, learning, falling, rising side by side..We’ve held each other through the loud days and the quiet ones, choosing love even when it wasn’t easy. What we’ve built is more than time it’s trust, patience, friendship, and home..If this is what four years feel like, we’re ready for the long, long lifetime ahead..” read the caption.

Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her ‘Life’s Biggest Blessing,’ Vicky Jain

Recently, Ankita shared several candid pictures with Vicky and wrote, “Jo tum mere ho, toh main kuch nahi maangu duniya se…Happy Birthday, mera Vicky! I love you today, tomorrow, forever and ever…Thank you for being YOU, for being MINE..Celebrating you is my life’s biggest blessing.” Interestingly, it is a double celebration for Ankita as not just Vicky Jain’s but also her mother Vandana Lokhande’s birthday. Ankita shared a photo of her mother and husband from their wedding day and captioned it saying, “Double reason to smile today!” Ankita then wished the two, saying, “Wishing the happiest birthday to the two people who hold the most special corners of my heart, my mumma and my Vicky – So grateful for both of you today and always.”

Ankita Lokhande Declares Lights, Camera And Action As Her ‘Three Best Friends’

Ankita Lokhande recently grabbed the attention with her ethereal beauty in her latest photoshoot moments. The actress has already returned to her professional commitments after enjoying a vibrant month of festivities. Interestingly, she also revealed her three genuine best friends alongside her photos, leaving everyone captivated. On Instagram, Ankita Lokhande posted a series of photos in a sheer halter-neck dress. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves and was adorned with lacy designs near the hemline. The plunging neckline and sleeveless elements added an oomph factor to her overall charm.

Ankita Lokhande’s Recent Works

The 40-year-old was last seen in the second season of the cooking comedy reality show, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. Before this, she appeared in several projects, including the 2024 film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which tells the story of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, the actress played the role of Yamunabai Savarkar. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 17, also had special appearances in Dance Deewane 4 and Bigg Boss 18.

December 14, 2025, 13:38 IST