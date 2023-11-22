Ankita Lokhande On Missing Sushant’s Funeral; John Abraham’s New Video Leaves Fans Worried About Health

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande talked about Sushant Singh Rajput. She was speaking to Munawar Faruqui when his Shayari on a broken heart made her feel nostalgic. “Mat bol yeh saari chize, voh hit karti hai buri tarike se (Don’t say all these things, it hits badly). But I like what you said,” she told him and then started to sing M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’s song Kaun Tujhe. The film, released in 2016, starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

The buzz about Singham Again is getting stronger with each passing day. Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop drama will soon be hitting the big screens. Ahead of the same, he recently unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn from the film, who reprsies his role as the fierceful cop Singham. Dropping his first look, he also wrote, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!… SINGHAM AGAIN…”

Navid Sole recently walked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house in the season’s first surprise mid-week eviction. However, this is not the only surprise that the makers have planned for the fans of Salman Khan’s show. News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that at least three more contestants are likely to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 in the coming days.

A new video of John Abraham has sparked concern among fans. The Pathaan actor, who usually stays away from social media and the paparazzi eye, made a rare appearance online. The star was seen wishing an avid fan on his birthday recently. In the video shared by the super fan, John was seen in his best spirits as he wished him. “Hey Yash, wish you a very, very happy birthday. Lots of love, take care, have a great day and a great year ahead,” he said in the video message. While the gesture was sweet, fans wondered if John was okay.

Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, has made her Bollywood film debut with Farrey. The film, that released today, received a good response from the audience and critics alike. The film’s star cast along with Salman Khan graced the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Salman also interacted with journalists in Goa and their fun banter is going viral on the internet now. In one such video, he almost kisses, albeit jokingly, a senior journalist.

