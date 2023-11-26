Ankita Lokhande recently left everyone shocked last week after she confirmed taking a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While several rumours about her pregnancy are also making headlines, it has now been revealed that the actress is not expecting her first child with husband Vicky Jain.

With Tiger 3 crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office, fans are now demanding a spin-off on Katrina Kaif’s portrayal of Zoya more than ever. Zoya has been a defining character for contemporary Indian spy films that set a new precedent and saw a female character engaging in some high-octane stunts and bringing down a gang of bad guys with her physical prowess. Katrina, in fact, also recently shared that she’s looking forward to a spin-off of her character, which will mark the first YRF spy film to be headlined solely by a female actor.

Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Truth Out, Salman Khan Roots For Katrina Kaif's Zoya Spin-off After Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi recently joined the YRF Spy Universe through his role in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. It was Diwali day when the audience got a special treat from the superstar Salman Khan with the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3. As fans showered their love and praises for Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi who essayed Aatish also received an amazing response from critics and audiences alike.

While the focus has been on Ranbir Kapoor for his role in the Animal trailer, the rugged and chiselled look of his co-star Bobby Deol has received a lot of praise on social media as well. Now, Bobby’s personal trainer Prajwal Shetty has revealed the details of Bobby’s training regimen to achieve the specific look envisioned by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shetty mentioned that Sandeep aimed for Bobby, who portrays the villain, to have a physique that is “broader than Ranbir.”

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was reportedly purchasing the flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. This news had sparked curiosity and interest among fans and the public alike back in August. Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise in 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation. His body was discovered in that apartment on June 14, 2020. Since that tragic day, the flat has reportedly remained vacant. Now Adah has broken silence over the news.

