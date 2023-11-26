রবিবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ankita Lokhande Pregnancy Truth Out, Salman Khan Roots For Katrina Kaif's Zoya Spin-off After Tiger 3

news wrap november 25 2023 11 70a41f321b7b30a46860c031782b20a9


Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Salman Khan roots for Katrina Kaif's Zoya spin-off

Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Salman Khan roots for Katrina Kaif’s Zoya spin-off

Ankita Lokhande shocked everyone when she confirmed taking a pregnancy test. Hema Malini performed the dance in front of PM Narendra Modi.

Ankita Lokhande recently left everyone shocked last week after she confirmed taking a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While several rumours about her pregnancy are also making headlines, it has now been revealed that the actress is not expecting her first child with husband Vicky Jain.

For More: Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Leaked Test Results Reveal She Is… | Bigg Boss 17

With Tiger 3 crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office, fans are now demanding a spin-off on Katrina Kaif’s portrayal of Zoya more than ever. Zoya has been a defining character for contemporary Indian spy films that set a new precedent and saw a female character engaging in some high-octane stunts and bringing down a gang of bad guys with her physical prowess. Katrina, in fact, also recently shared that she’s looking forward to a spin-off of her character, which will mark the first YRF spy film to be headlined solely by a female actor.

For More: Salman Khan Roots For Katrina Kaif’s Zoya Spin-off: ‘Tiger Will Have To Be There To…’ | ExclusiveAnkita Lokhande Pregnancy Truth Out, Salman Khan Roots For Katrina Kaif’s Zoya Spin-off After Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi recently joined the YRF Spy Universe through his role in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. It was Diwali day when the audience got a special treat from the superstar Salman Khan with the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3. As fans showered their love and praises for Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi who essayed Aatish also received an amazing response from critics and audiences alike.

For More: Emraan Hashmi Reveals Why He Doesn’t Call Salman Khan ‘Bhai’: ‘I Take Him As A…’

While the focus has been on Ranbir Kapoor for his role in the Animal trailer, the rugged and chiselled look of his co-star Bobby Deol has received a lot of praise on social media as well. Now, Bobby’s personal trainer Prajwal Shetty has revealed the details of Bobby’s training regimen to achieve the specific look envisioned by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shetty mentioned that Sandeep aimed for Bobby, who portrays the villain, to have a physique that is “broader than Ranbir.”

For More: Animal: Bobby Deol Had to Look ‘Broader Than Ranbir’, Trainer Reveals His Body Fat Percentage Dropped to 12

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma was reportedly purchasing the flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. This news had sparked curiosity and interest among fans and the public alike back in August. Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise in 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation. His body was discovered in that apartment on June 14, 2020. Since that tragic day, the flat has reportedly remained vacant. Now Adah has broken silence over the news.

For More: Adah Sharma BREAKS Silence On Reports Of Buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s House: ‘Let People Keep Guessing’

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



wm CTG Bulding 1 800x420
1700959321 photo
news wrap november 25 2023 11 70a41f321b7b30a46860c031782b20a9 16x9
parliament special session live news updates modi india women reservation 169517534916x9
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
website ban 166453954316x9
Make
1662137428 photo
Jio

 dse

 পতন

 1651656478 photo

 alia ranbir wedding

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 willy willy zakka 20200214131445 00662

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Castor Oil 800x416

 faruk 20220929204601

 plf1

 anower galvanizing 1

