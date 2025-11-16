Ankita Lokhande Wishes Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta On Birthday, Calls Her The ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 21:00 IST

Ankita Lokhande shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, calling her the “most beautiful woman.”

Actress Ankita Lokhande marked the birthday of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, with a warm and heartfelt wish on Instagram, a gesture that immediately drew emotional reactions from fans who still remember Ankita and Sushant’s long relationship with deep fondness. The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actress, who first met Sushant on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s massively popular television serial Pavitra Rishta, continues to maintain a respectful bond with his family even years after their separation. Her birthday message to Shweta is the latest reflection of that continued warmth.

Who Is Shweta Singh Kirti?

Shweta Singh Kirti, widely recognised among Sushant’s supporters, is a spiritual mentor, an author, and a fashion designer. According to her website, she works in the realm of holistic well-being, spirituality, and emotional healing. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the strongest voices preserving Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy, often posting messages about mental health, meditation, and resilience. Her online presence is a space where thousands of fans gather to remember the late actor with affection and respect.

Ankita Lokhande And Sushant Singh Rajput: A Relationship Fans Still Remember

Ankita and Sushant’s relationship began on the sets of Pavitra Rishta in 2009, where they became household names as Archana and Manav. Their natural chemistry, both on and off screen, made them one of Indian television’s most iconic couples. The two began dating in 2010, and for years fans believed marriage was on the horizon.

However, after nearly six years together, the couple parted ways in 2016. The breakup was widely discussed in the media, and while both actors moved forward in their careers, the emotional connection their fans associated with them has endured.

Ankita Lokhande’s Journey After Sushant: Marriage and New Beginnings

A year after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic passing in 2020, Ankita Lokhande found love again. She married businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in a grand wedding that made headlines. The couple has since been open about their marriage, spirituality, and shared values.

Vicky Jain recently debuted as a film producer with Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Ankita supported the project wholeheartedly and expressed gratitude after the film’s release. “Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods have given us immense peace and blessings,” she wrote in a post celebrating Haq. “Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success.”

She added that “peace and tranquillity” are the greatest forms of wealth one can enjoy. “Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess,” she wrote, emphasising how much spiritual grounding means to her.

