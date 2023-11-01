Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Snaps At Paparazzi, Rudely Tells Them ‘Building Ke Andar…’ | Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor appeared to be annoyed with the paparazzi when he spotted them. The actor, who will be seen in Animal, was making his way to a meeting when the paparazzi noticed him. Hoping to get a photo of him, the cameramen requested Ranbir to pose for a few photos. However, Ranbir appeared to be in a rush. Instead of posing, he warned the cameramen to not follow him into the building. “Building ke andar mat aana,” he told them before he made his way to the lift.

For his outing, Ranbir was seen wearing a Gucci sweatshirt with a pair of jeans. He clubbed the outfit with a pair of sneakers and a cap. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the release of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor described Animal as his “darkest project to date.” He went on to explain that the film’s darkness doesn’t stem from him playing a psycho killer, but rather from the profound complexity of the character’s mind and his unconventional methods of operation.

Furthermore, he added, “It is not somebody who I am or can relate to. It was very interesting for me to play him on screen because it was a very new, original character. I am glad I collaborated with Sandeep on this because I got a lot from him, about heroism, about characters, and about a grey part like this.”

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga, under the banners of T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures respectively. The crime drama revolves around a gangster father and son. Fans are already drooling over Ranbir’s layered avatar in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.