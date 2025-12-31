Anshula Kapoor Rings In Birthday With Arjun, Khushi And Fiance Rohan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 16:32 IST

The album opens with a picture of Anshula Kapoor posing with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar.

Anshula Kapoor turned 35 on Monday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Monday and marked the special day with an intimate celebration, surrounded by her closest friends and family. Giving fans a glimpse into her birthday festivities, Anshula shared a cheerful carousel on social media that perfectly captured the warmth and joy of the day.

The album opens with a picture of Anshula posing with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The four of them are seen standing together against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated tree, softly lit with fairy lights. The rare and sweet family moment has fans’ hearts melting.

The next clip takes viewers inside her cosy home celebration. Anshula is beaming with happiness as a family member lovingly smears cake on her face. Keeping things comfortable and real, she then posed with Rohan in the next frame, with Anshula dressed in adorable pyjamas.

More sibling love followed as Anshula, Arjun and Khushi came together for a relaxed family picture, proving once again that Kapoor sibling bonds are truly special. The carousel also offered a glimpse of the birthday décor and a table filled with multiple cakes and sweet treats. Adding a creative twist, Anshula shared pictures from a pottery session with Rohan, where the couple enjoyed some hands-on fun together.

Sharing the post, Anshula wrote, “A year older, a little wiser, very blessed. Thank you to everyone for all the birthday love and wishes. Stepping into the next chapter with gratitude and cake.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Note For Anshula Kapoor

On Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor had penned a touching note for her on social media. Expressing his gratitude to Anshula for being with him through every phase, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the person who’s been through my thick and thin (quite literally). Thank you for having my back, always @anshulakapoor (red heart emoji) Here’s to another trip around the sun with my partner in crime forever!”

Anshula reacted to the post writing, “Love you to infinity (hugs emojis) always and forever (evil eye emoji).”

Anshula Kapoor’s Engagement

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of well-known film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. Earlier this year, the content creator announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. The proposal took place at New York’s picturesque Central Park in front of the famous Belvedere Castle.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 16:32 IST