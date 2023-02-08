Anupam Kher Celebrates 10 Years of Special 26; Asks Akshay Kumar ‘Film Ka Sequel Banna Chaiye Ki Nahi?’

It’s been a decade since Special 26 hit the theatres. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the film, actor Anupam Kher shared something on social media and asked his followers if the film should be followed up with a sequel. “Today our film Special 26 completes 10 years of release. I congratulate our promising director Neeraj. How many times did I ask him to make Part-2 of this? But now you tell me whether there should be a sequel to Special 26 or not?” Kher wrote while tagging the film’s lead Akshay Kumar

While the fans were totally in favour of a sequel, Akshay too weighed in suggesting that a sequel should be worked out as soon as a script is ready.

“I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai (the real power is in the script),” Akshay tweeted.

Special 26’s plot revolved around a gang of con men who rob prominent rich businessmen and politicians by posing as C.B.I and income tax officers.

Akshay Kumar has been part of several franchises in his career Singh is Kinng, Hera Pheri. He was also slated to star in the third instalment of Hera Pheri but opted out due to creative differences with the makers.

“The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script, and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, and my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” Akshay was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar had a not-so-impressive run at the box office in 2022. His films like Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj could not perform true to the expectations. However, Akshay looks set to change things in 2023. He will kickstart the year with the release of Selfiee. The Raj Mehta directorial also features Emraan Hashmi and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here