সোমবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৩ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik, Reveals Kaagaz 2 Was His ‘Passion Project’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 26t110630.882 2024 02 611ca94e94a0b1dbc18a2c27dd285c92


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 26, 2024, 11:07 IST

Kaagaz 2 will release on March 1, 2024. (Photo Credits: x)

Kaagaz 2 will release on March 1, 2024. (Photo Credits: x)

Ahead of the release of Kaagaz 2, a film he worked on with his friend actor and director Satish Kaushik, Anupam shared unknown details about the movie.

Anupam Kher is one of the very few actors who have worked with some of the most renowned filmmakers, and his performances have moved the audience time and again. There is no doubt that the actor has made great bonds with his fellow colleagues in the industry. Ahead of the release of Kaagaz 2, a film he worked on with his friend, actor and director Satish Kaushik, Anupam shared unknown details about the movie. He revealed that this project was the late actor’s passion project, and he wanted to keep on going with it as well.

In his latest interview, Anupam Kher said that in this upcoming film, he will play a lawyer, and Satish Kaushik will play a distraught father fighting for justice following his daughter’s sad death. He stated that this was Satish’s “passion project” and referred to it as a “topical film.” Anupam also revealed that post Kaagaz 2, both the actors were supposed to work on two more projects. Anupam Kher said, “There was one film that he was making with me and Darshan (Kumar), it was called Drinking Partners. Rumi Jaffery had written it and after Satish heard the story, he wanted to make it, even though Rumi was keen himself to make it. So, now I’ll request him (Rumi) to do that,” as quoted by PTI.

The trailer for Kaagaz 2 was released earlier this month. The trailer depicts the captivating story of a common man’s struggle against the system following the loss of a loved one to the rampant politics of rallies and protests, among others. It also emphasises interpersonal issues and the long, twisting path to justice, which is filled with potholes. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to enter theatres on March 1, 2024. The film is a collaborative production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with VK Prakash directing and Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain producing.

Anupam Kher has a bevy of intriguing projects lined up. He will soon appear in Eisha Marjara’s much-anticipated film Calorie. It follows three generations of women who face difficulties on their way to India, amid the backdrop of the 1985 Air India bombing. The film is written and directed by Eisha Marjara, with Joe Balass serving as producer. The actor recently appeared in Neeraj Pandey’s online series The Freelancer.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

