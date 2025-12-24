বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Anupam Kher Says He’s More ‘Dependent’ On Anil Kapoor After Satish Kaushik’s Death | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Anupam Kher Says He’s More ‘Dependent’ On Anil Kapoor After Satish Kaushik’s Death | Bollywood News


Anupam Kher also lauded Anil Kapoor as an actor and as a friend.

Anupam Kher was recently seen in Metro In Dino.

Anupam Kher was recently seen in Metro In Dino.

Anupam Kher has a very special wish for his dear friend Anil Kapoor, who has turned 69 on Wednesday.

Kher uploaded a lovely birthday message for the ‘Nayak’ actor on social media, saying, “My dearest, dearest friend, Anil, a very happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, peace, success, more success. You are a great friend and a great person and a great anchor. (sic).”

Cherishing their silent mornings together and Anil’s presence in his life in general, he added, “We have known each other for many years, and it took us a little time to understand each other fully. But my mornings with you, where you don’t talk much, I don’t talk much, are the richest moments of my life. I used to earlier say, as a joke, that you should put my name in your ration card, but that’s not important now. I am there in your life. Thank you for being the person that you are. Kind, compassionate, concerned as a human being and as an actor, fantastic. Nobody likes you.”

Praising Anil – the actor, Kher shared, “You are a fabulous actor. I always say to you that you have a modern vision and native wisdom as a person. And I am overwhelmed sometimes thinking about the contribution you make in my space, especially at this stage of my life. I love you. You are the bestest.”

Kher further admitted to being more dependent on Anil after the passing of their close friend and actor Satish Kaushik.

“After Satish went, I know that I became more dependent on you. And you understand that silently, and you have been very kind to me, very silently kind to me. I know that,” he confessed.

“May your year and years be filled with great performances. Already, you are doing such great work. And happy birthday once again. Lots of love. Before I get emotional, I want to say to you. Happy birthday. Live long,” Kher’s wish for his buddy concluded.

December 24, 2025, 11:31 IST

